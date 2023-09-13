The 12 Sept. Register reports "Speed cameras in Hazleton.” If the "pro-life anti abortionists" really cared about the "Sanctity of life," they'd demand there be "enforcement cameras, and every kind of Crash PREVENTION effort" everywhere. They're hypocrites if they don’t. Those speed cameras should also be installed in the Amish community where some things move slowly, which makes a very dangerous environment for the Amish.
The Register also reports "Hunter education class-." The primary purpose of such a program is to pull the young people into a game of "killing, wounding, and causing cruelty to another species." They probably wouldn’t get involved in it, otherwise. Those hunted species are purposely managed at high populations to satisfy the zealots that want live targets. It has resulted in "vehicle-Deer crashes" and fatalities.
(signed)
Herman Lenz
Sumner