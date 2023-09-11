HAZLETON — The city of Hazleton recently installed traffic cameras along city limits of East and West Hayes Street (county road C57). According to Hazleton Mayor Darin Hayzlett, one of the strategic goals of the Hazleton City Council has been to improve traffic safety in the community.
County road C57, which runs east and west through the heart of Hazleton, is a popular thoroughfare for commuters to jobs between towns and to the Amish community businesses. It is also a well-known avenue for speed violations of the town’s 25 mph speed limit.
Mayor Hayzlett acknowledged that while the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office serves the community very well, deputies cannot be everywhere all the time. He said the new state-of-the-art traffic system will help the city extend the sheriff’s office efforts.
The mayor said the city received much input from the community seeking more traffic enforcement against speeding vehicles along the C57 in-town corridor, which slices through an almost exclusive residential area.
“This system is designed to help us encourage safer driving habits and improve traffic flow. Best of all, it can help us save lives,” Hayzlett said. The mayor further explained there is no upfront costs to the taxpayers and the traffic enforcement program will be funded by violators.
Neighboring cities of Oelwein and Independence have been utilizing traffic/speed cameras for more than a year. The Hazleton cameras will work the same way. The automated cameras photograph speeding violators, and the registered owner of the violating vehicle will receive a traffic citation in the mail. The cameras do not photograph vehicles abiding by the posted speed limit of 25 mph.
Some persons have argued on social media that the automated cameras are not legal, and people do not have to pay the fines. That is not true. Courts have ruled in favor of a city’s right to use automated enforcement technology in a fair and judicious manner. As Mayor Hayzlett pointed out, the Buchanan County Deputies are committed to keeping Hazleton residents safe from reckless traffic, but no community can afford to police every road all of the time.
The cameras will provide an expanded level of traffic enforcement while utilizing less manpower, thereby allowing deputies to spend their time investigating crimes and dealing directly with the community.
The traffic cameras went up at Hazleton’s east and west city limits at the end of August and have been in operation since Sept. 1. There is currently a waiver time, while residents and commuters become accustomed to the new speed cameras and posted signage. Ticketing of violators will begin Sept. 24.
Fine details for speeding violations are as follows:
Speed over 6-10 mph — $75; 11-15 mph — $100; 16-20 mph — $150; 21-25 mph — $200; 26-30 mph — $250; over 30 mph — $400. All fines are doubled if in a construction or school zone.
The cameras are operated by a vendor contracted by the city, who does the initial screening of photos. Deputies then review every violation to verify the vehicle information is correct. Citations are then mailed to the vehicle owner who has the right to pay the citation or contest it.
“I encourage (everyone) to respect the rules of the road to help keep yourself and neighbors safe and sound,” said Mayor Hayzlett. “Join me in supporting Hazleton’s new traffic enforcement system.”