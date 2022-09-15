Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) will host a “Money Roses” class on Oct. 11, 1-3 p.m. at the RAMS Oelwein Center, 1400 Technology Drive, Oelwein. This class will provide participants the skills needed to successfully fold paper bills into rose blossoms, which may be given individually or in bouquet form as an aesthetic alternative to presenting typical cash gifts or gift cards.
To register for “Money Roses” (#88045) by the Oct. 4 deadline, or for additional information, visit www.nicc.edu/rams or call the RAMS/Oelwein Center at 844-642-2338 ext. 5700.