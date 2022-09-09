Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Ice Cream Junction — co-owned by Robin Hartsock and her husband, Jason — is keeping the look and services fresh.

The business at 20 Eighth Ave. NE was among three Oelwein locations that received a Spiffy Award Friday for a sharp appearance from the Positively Oelwein Committee of the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development.

Tags

Trending Food Videos