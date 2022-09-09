Ice Cream Junction — co-owned by Robin Hartsock and her husband, Jason — is keeping the look and services fresh.
The business at 20 Eighth Ave. NE was among three Oelwein locations that received a Spiffy Award Friday for a sharp appearance from the Positively Oelwein Committee of the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development.
Spiffy Award recipients included Community Bank Oelwein — for their remodel — and Mike Bathke and Deb Maurer, at 107 and 113 First St. NE.
Ice Cream Junction recently purchased an ice cream trailer which they will use for vending at celebrations such as weddings, birthday parties — and they are
into festivals, “going to keep my options open.”
Their last day open will be Oct. 9, a Sunday.
Hartsock says — although closing for winter — she is also considering offering general catering for a $50 minimum “just because it’s so hard to get help.
“I like staying busy all the time, and thats how it is when you’re catering,” she said.
“It’s almost like a restaurant with reservations.”
About the time she and Jason initially opened the shop in June 2019, they surveyed the school staff and students as to what flavors they preferred.
Now, their top sellers are chocolate peanut butter “revel” and bourbon pecan,” she said.
It’s been a journey through the pandemic.
“We’ve held on, holding our ground,” Hartsock said. “It has to do with the big guy upstairs. He helps me out every day. I don’t know what I’d do without him.”