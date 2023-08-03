The Turkey River Music Festival continues Saturday, Aug. 5 in Spillville, featuring 10 blues and rock bands starting at 1 p.m. (noon gates), with a new band each hour. Lineup and details at Turkeyrivermusicfest.com.
At 1, Joe and Vicki Price; at 2, Cedar County Cobras; at 3, Riff Worm; at 4, Casey Klein; at 5, EF5; at 6, Noah and the Hitchhikers; at 7 Stoned Crow; at 8, High Five Sinners; at 9, Ace Monroe; and at 10, Tyler Byrant and the Shakedown.
Passes are $20 for one day or $30 for two days. Children 12 and under are admitted free. No glass. No outside alcohol.