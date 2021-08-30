WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors removed Dr. Anthony Leo from the Board of Health by a 2-1 vote Monday morning.
Board of Supervisors Chair Jeanine Tellin and Supervisor Marty Stanbrough voted in favor of removal. Board Vice Chair Janell Bradley opposed it.
Prior to the vote, Leo and Tellin each spoke before an audience in the county courthouse’s supervisors meeting room. A court reporter was on hand to record the meeting. A cassette tape recorder was also used.
Tellin told the audience that the board would not accept any comments from the gathered public and warned against outbursts. There were none.
Tellin also said the supervisors would make no comments or take questions after the vote, per attorney advice.
Tellin, speaking after Leo, accused Leo of going on a solo crusade against the 2020 Fayette County Fair after the Board of Health voted on July 12 to support its COVID-19 mitigation plan. She also said the fear was that with the rising numbers of COVID-19 infections today, Leo would go on another.
Leo, who received the accusations over the weekend after his attorney contacted the board’s attorney asking for them, said he did not engage in a solo crusade, but instead stepped forward to help Fayette County Public Health staff with their concerns about the fair. Public Health staff forwarded the mitigation plan to the appropriate officials at the Iowa Department of Public Health for their review and recommendations.
“I had nothing to do with sending the plan to the state,” Leo said.
He did collect and send photographic evidence to the state regarding the lack of social distancing at the fair, he said.
A letter from Fayette County Attorney W. Wayne Saur confirmed that, and Saur said he himself was taking action to uphold Gov. Kim Reynolds proclamation barring gatherings of more than 10 people if social distancing was not possible.
Three days after the July 12 meeting, the Board of Health met again and voted to issue a position statement saying it did not support mass gatherings without social distancing.
In the meantime, the Fair Board’s mitigation plan was rejected by the state. Tellin accused Leo of taking it upon himself to send the plan to the state. Leo said the Public Health staff contacted the Iowa Department of Public Health as required by law.
Fayette County Public Health issued a statement after the vote. Public Health Administrator Jessica Wegner handed it to media upon request.
“From a Local Public Health perspective, Dr. Leo and Fayette County Board of Health has always supported our local and state guidance in regard to disease investigations and outbreaks. This was especially true during the COVID-19 Pandemic and mass gatherings guidance.
“Among numerous other events last year, the 2020 Fayette County Fair was considered a mass gathering, which was in direct violation of the Iowa Governor’s Proclamation. Fayette County Public Health provided recommendations to the Board of Health regarding mitigation guidance allowing them to make a education position statement on all mass gatherings. These same recommendations were also provided to community members and organizations requesting guidance on mass gatherings at that time.”
Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan sent the Board of Supervisors a letter asking them to reconsider removing Leo and “to open a line of communication to resolve any differences that they may have with Dr. Leo.”
“Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the Fayette County Board of Health has played an important role in providing timely and pertinent information to first responders and communities in Fayette County,” Logan wrote. “Dr. Leo’s expertise has been relied upon by our agency in addressing policies and responses without our community.”
He added that Leo has never hesitated to take time to listen to their questions and do research for them as needed.
“Members of the Fayette County Board of Health need to be non-political as they assess and address guidelines for our county. Whether we agree or disagree with information provided by member of the board of health, we need to be assured that the responses from this board are not influenced by politics, nor can they be influenced by public pressure to overlook their expert concerns in order to appease the public’s desire to gather. This board is tasked with providing recommendations and guidelines that are in the best interest of the health of all of our community members. Dr. Leo has never neglected this responsibility. He has stood firm in his convictions and has always expressed his expert opinion, even in the face of criticism.”
Tellin also called text messages she received from Leo around 10 p.m. after the July 12 meeting threatening. She provided copies of the texts to the media.
Tellin also read this text from Leo to the audience at the Monday meeting: “The BOH has failed in its duty to insure the health and safety of our citizens. I am very disappointed in you. I thought I knew you better than that, and you did not have the respect and consideration for me to share your views when I called. This has really changed my opinion of you, and not for the better. I will be calling some time this week. Health is more important (than) politics and getting along with people.”
In a follow up text to all the Board of Health members, Leo wrote, “The BOH failed in its duty to insure the health and safety of our citizens tonight. I guess it was in the name of getting along. I am sorry to have presumed that the BOH was going to produce a position statement about the advisability of the fair, and not just vote on whether people did the best the could to make a haphazard mitigation plan.”
Last year, Tellin posted at least one of Leo’s texts on social media and was critical of him.
BOARD OF HEALTH HOLDS SPECIAL MEETING
On Sunday night, a short-handed Board of Health approved a resolution opposing the removal of Leo. The vote was 2-0 with ayes from Dr. Clint Ambroson and Leo. Pat Hunsberger said as board chair she could not cast a vote. She declined to comment about whether she supported the resolution.
“I will not comment on that,” she said. “It is a legal matter.”
Board of Health members Hannah Lauer and Jeanine Tellin, chair of the Board of Supervisors, did not attend.
Ambroson made the motion for a resolution, after expressing support for Leo based on what he heard at the meeting.
“I don’t feel that you acted out of bounds at any time,” he said. “You were trying to protect the health of the people of Fayette County and that’s what you did. Good job.”
Ambroson agreed the Board of Health could reconsider the resolution after hearing from the other side.
At their Monday meeting, the Board of Supervisors have scheduled removing Leo from the Board of Health because of “conduct“ in July 2020. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the meeting room on the second floor of the county courthouse in West Union.
On Sunday, Leo presented the Board of Health with copies of correspondence between his attorney, F.D. Chip Baltimore, and the attorney hired by the Board of Supervisors, Carlton Salmons.
In an email from Salmons, he said he was authorized to provide an answer why this is an issue now.
“At the Board of Health (BOH) meeting of July 12, 2020, the BOH voted to support the Fair Board’s COVID 19 mitigation plan. Dr. Leo voted against it urging that the Fair be cancelled. Despite the BOH majority vote, Dr. Leo took it upon himself attempting to stymie the Fair nonetheless, by seeking intervention from the Iowa Attorney General and Governor’s Office to stop it; consideration to seek an injunction to end it; attempting to have the Fair Board’s insurance coverage terminated to leave its members personally liable; and volunteering to send photographic evidence to the Attorney General that the Fair was in violation of its mitigation plan so that such violations could be remedied. In other words he attempted to single-handedly circumvent the BOH vote of July 12 as a solo-crusader.
“Notwithstanding the above, his actions at this time have caused a severe, continuing rupture in the relationships of the Fair Board and Board of Health with Gundersen Hospital which was always a well-received presenter at the Fair.
“Now that we are again entering a potentially more severe second COVID phase, concern exists that Dr. Leo’s personal views may inspire him, once again, to defy a BOH deliberated vote if he personally believes it necessary to do so, being out-voted anyway.”
Fayette County Attorney W.Wayne Saur, who is unable to attend Monday’s meeting, has sent the supervisors a letter calling the reasons for action against Leo “misguided.”
“First, the vote to ‘support’ the plan did not mean there weren’t legitimate concerns among the Board of Health members about the ability of the Fair Board to make their stated plan work,” Saur wrote. “It is my understanding that one Fair Board member resigned due to concerns about the plan being impossible or at least extremely difficult to implement. For the Board of Health to fail to take steps to ascertain how well the Fair Board plan did in fact work would not have been in keeping with their responsibility to the citizens of Fayette County to keep them as safe as possible in the face of the most deadly pandemic of our lifetime.”
Saur added that the actions of Leo and others were justified and necessary to “try to assure the health and safety” of fair goers and ”to comply with the rules and requirements that were in effect at the time.”
“The Board of Heath voted 3 days later, on July 15, 2020, not to support mass gatherings due to ongoing community spread and CDC concerns,” he wrote. “That vote was also 4 to 1. That vote confirms that all but one member of the Board of Health believed all large gatherings, which by implication included what was to go on at the Fairgrounds in the days immediately ahead, were not in the best health and safety interests of the public.
“Gov. Reynolds issued a proclamation that stated in pertinent part in Section 3: “Pursuant to Iowa Code Section 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Dept. of Public Health (A) social, community, recreation, leisure ... gatherings or events with more than ten people, shall have (1) social distancing: The gathering organizer must ensure at least six feet of physical distance ... between each group or individual attending.”
An Oelwein Daily Register photo of the grandstand crowd at racing events and other photographs provided by Leo confirmed social distancing was not being enforced at the fair, Saur said.
Saur said he contacted the Attorney General’s Office.
Saur also wrote about the Board of Health’s legal responsibilities, which include enforcing state health laws and rules, and he detailed how law enforcement lacked the manpower to enforce the governor’s social distancing mandate at the fair.
Leo’s attorney also challenged the assertion that The doctor was a “solo-crusader.”
“As you and the Board of Supervisors is most certainly aware, Dr. Leo’s actions were not ‘single-handed’ or ‘solo,’ Baltimore wrote. “Several others were taking actions to address the same concerns that Dr. Leo had about mass gatherings, including the Fayette County Attorney and several other public health individuals.”