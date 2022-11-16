SUMNER — Hillary Trainor sits quietly at a table.
Flanked by Sumner-Fredericksburg head coach Alicia Jones, Trainor’s voice and physical demeanor doesn’t change a couple weeks after it happened. But the facial twitching, one could call it, the expression in the eyes — modulates with both the question and answer.
What happens when the hunter becomes the hunted?
Example — Trainor, the Cougar junior distance standout, and Jesup’s Mackenzie Wilson went head-to-head five times this season.
Wilson placed first at Denver’s Cyclone Invitational by 3.36 seconds, then Trainor claimed the showdown at Grundy Center (1-2, 15.8-second difference), the North Iowa Cedar League meet (1-2, 1.82 seconds) and the Monticello state qualifier (102, 3 seconds).
Then Wilson claimed fourth at state by four seconds over Trainor, using strategy both Jones and Trainor said at the time and in this moment was a smart way to run the race.
“It’s definitely hard to process. ‘They just passed me,’” Trainor said while seated by her coach. “But I still have to stay positive and think, ‘Don’t let another one get me’ and maybe ‘I can go get one in front of me, hopefully.’
“Me and Mackenzie were (close to each other) the whole season, going back and forth. I kind of got some strategy from that.”
A calm, smooth answer.
Regular voice modulation.
Brown eyes flicker, though, like embers floating as a log is dropped onto a campfire. Jones’ eyes glimmer as well.
“(Mackenzie) did to us what we usually do to others,” the coach said. “It stinks, but that’s part of racing. Kenzie did what she needed to do, and we’ve been there, done that ourselves.”
Trainor’s junior season was one of transition. In her first year as a distance runner, the then-sophomore broke out at the end, placing sixth at the 2021 state meet. Quickly all bets were off for year No. 2.
So, what happened when the hunter becomes the hunted?
“I think Hillary, after getting a season under her belt last year, she then knew what the sport was all about and what she was able to do,” Jones said. “She then took it upon herself to make sure she came into this season prepared.
“I think she set some big goals last season after making it down to state and placing, and just wanting to climb that ladder.”
Her placement at the 2A state meet was the lowest statistical placement of 2022. Seven golds, if one counts the split standings at the Starmont Invitational. Four runner-up medals.
A NICL championship. A state qualifying meet championship. A school record in the 5-kilometer run, again.
“I think I put in more work and was more confident this year,” she said.
Is it that simple?
“Just have to stay tough mentally,” Trainor added. “That’s a big part of it.”
Positive mental reinforcement is a constant metronome tick in her head. Stay positive and “think good thoughts” is the background of her athletic life, whether distance running in the fall or spring, or wrestling in the winter.
Her routine was bolstered by different workouts assistant coach Mark Seehase cooked up. Training with the boys team for stretches, including leading into state.
“It’s a mindset of hard work and what she wants to do. She’s one of the hardest-working kids we have in the entire school,” Jones said. “She works a lot from sport to sport, and in the offseason.
“She got a little taste (of success), too, at state track and the two sports go hand-in-hand, in addition to her wrestling. They do kind of all work together.”
Another uncomfortable, perhaps, subject is broached 11 minutes in.
The Cougars made the 2021 1A state meet but fell short in 2022. Trainor had a large support section at the meet, teammates and friends among the lot, but admitted not having teammates on the course was frustrating.
“It kind of goes both ways,” Trainor said. “I have to focus on what I have to do because I know they’re going to be behind me. Also, at the same time, I try to help get them going, pushing each other to make their times better.”
Jones noted Trainor spent the season riding that edge.
“‘Yes, I have to be dedicated to my team, but at what point do I be a little selfish and worry about me?’” the coach added. “I’m sure it’s a lot for her to take on as an individual, but at some point, you do have to transition that around a point to just focus on you.”
It continues into this offseason: Wrestling, then track and then more summer training.
“You become the lead of the next pack,” Jones said of Trainor’s second season, from a statewide vantage point. “And one of the things I talk about with her and everyone is getting uncomfortable and staying there. Being able to push yourself there and know, ‘I will survive at the end. I will be able to finish.’”