Quiet by nature is not a descriptor of West Central senior Charlie Sieck.
It’s an ethos.
“He’s a very quiet people person, you know?” Starmont/West Central cross-country head coach Charlie Gruman said as Sieck and West Central classmate Anthony Kephart listened. “He helps celebrate everyone. He congratulates everyone on his team after a race. He’s at the finish line for all his teammates. And they remember that.”
Added Kephart, “He’s always helpful, always considerate, never cocky about anything. He puts in the effort, but doesn’t brag about it. He pushes himself further than most people push themselves, but he doesn’t ever brag about it.”
Sieck placed fourth at the 2A state meet, and later took a full two minutes thanking everyone he ran with for the Starmont-West Central co-op throughout the years, as well as a sizable contingent of family and friends who came to watch him run his final prep cross-country race.
The senior placed sixth at the 2021 2A state meet. A blessing, and perhaps a curse.
“He had a lot of internal pressure,” Gruman said. “Going into meets this year, I’d see him more nervous than I’d ever seen him before. Knowing what he wanted, but not adding more to his expectations is what was needed.
“So, the goal was to do the opposite — calm him down, have him not think about the race right before it. In the past, he’d had that calming from (former assistant coach Matthew Hageman). That was a void that needed to be filled, and we tried to do the best we could.”
Sieck noted Hageman’s absence was the biggest difference in 2022. He won seven races, including a Tri-Rivers Conference championship and a state qualifying meet championship. Yet the one person Sieck credits with his distance career wasn’t around after serving as West Central’s lead assistant in the co-op and head track coach through 2021.
“That was really different,” he added of Hageman’s absence. “On the rides (to practice and meets), we didn’t have him to talk to or anything. He’d been a big part of my life, so not having him there was kind of weird.”
Hageman entered Sieck in a two-mile race for track and field day during elementary school, which got him into the sport.
“I have pretty much him to thank for everything,” Sieck said.
Hageman attempted to start a distance program at West Central a few years, according to Gruman, by the time Sieck reached junior high. A co-op was established when Sieck was in eighth grade.
“I don’t want to see anybody left out of anything,” Gruman said. “Cross-country is a very inclusive sport.”
It’s one Sieck tested at an early age. He was elementary age and with his family in Green Bay — his father is a Packers fan — during training camp. One of the activities for spectators was a 5-kilometer race.
“We started out walking, and I asked my parents if I could run it,” Sieck said. “My dad said, ‘Yeah,’ so I just ran the rest of it. I thought it wasn’t too bad.”
He ran at the annual Maynard 5K, as well. Affection for, and success in, distance running progressed from there.
“Those first couple races, it was ‘Oh, it’s not too bad doing this.’ I had fun passing people (in the 5Ks),” Sieck recalled. “I didn’t know cross-country was a thing in elementary school.”
Fast forward to August, 2022.
“He did seem a little bit more nervous,” about this season, Kephart said. “I just thought it was, ‘Well, it’s senior year. It’s your last year of high school and sports.’ That’s pressure; it probably weighed on him.
“But he has a 4.0 (grade point average). He owns school, and running. There’s a lot to think about, a lot to keep up with that, too.”
Which is where distraction comes in. This season, much of it came in the form of Sieck helping teammates with homework on the way to meets.
“A lot of our younger runners very much looked up to him, and it wasn’t just athletics,” Gruman said. “He’d sit in the back of the bus with them and help them with math homework, or other subjects. He led like a big brother would with some of his teammates.
“You’re back to your comfortable, and it gets you thinking about anything else.”
Comfortable.
This is not: sitting with Kephart and Gruman and listening to their praise, and talking about himself.
When notified of the runner of the year designation after state, Sieck deferred the accolade to another school’s runner.
“That’s the humbleness. What was in the article when he won homecoming king? What did he say?” Gruman grinned as
Kephart laughed. “‘It should have been Brandon (Cushion).’ See, I read (the paper).
“Look at (Sieck) turn red.”
“I didn’t know what else to say then,” Sieck pleaded back.
“He doesn’t elevate himself, but he also doesn’t push down, either,” Gruman added as Kephart shook his head in agreement.
“He tries really hard at this sport, and it’s why he’s really good,” Kephart said. “It makes us all happy to be going to the same school, be his friend. It’s something everyone is proud of.”
Sieck can’t hide the sheepish grin.
“I’m just very lucky to be where I am,” he said. “Lucky to be from West Central, to have a coach like Mr. Gruman. I just do what he says, and he makes me successful. I’m pretty lucky for that.”