U p to the task.
In every sense of the phrase.
Wapsie Valley senior outside hitter Hannah Knight was faced with a large task as the calendar turned from junior to senior year.
Her team lost its top two hitters, production-wise, from a team that was mere points away from a 2021 state tournament berth. They were also two six-rotation players that helped as much on defense.
Picking up that slack was work for an entire program, with a quartet of seniors at the head. Knight served as the tip, as it were, of the cue stick.
Her production leapt forward — she more than doubled the kill total (140 to 385) and more than doubled career production in solo blocks and block assists in one season. Knight increased her attack efficiency percentage by 52 points (.241 to .293) from junior to senior year.
She broke 650 career kills (672), 1,000 digs (1,003), reached 50 total blocks (20 solo, 30 assist) and was three from 150 total aces by the time her career ended, with a good percentage of the production coming as a senior.
Knight went from second team all-conference to All-NICL East Player of the Year, an IGCA 2A All-State second team selection and IGCA 2A Northeast district honoree.
“Consistently, she’s grown at each level of her game. Each year, it’s a brand new Hannah Knight coming at you,” head coach Austin Shepherd said. “She set her own bar, and it was just a matter of how much you could keep pushing. Everything was within what she could push herself to do.”
For her effort, Knight was selected the Oelwein Daily Register Player of the Year as voted on by area coaches.
“I became more of that outlet player and I just needed to have more of the mentality of ‘I’m going to score’ instead of I’m just getting the ball over, which is how I thought as a junior,” Knight said. “This year, I needed to kill it so the other team didn’t have an opportunity to respond.”
If only it was that simple.
For one, Knight had to grow up with a group that spent most of its four-year career on varsity, in varying roles from freshman through senior year.
She’d have to be comfortable enough that when classmate Sydney Matthias set her in an untraditional way — say a pass set back to the middle of the front row as Matthias was running out of bounds — Knight adjusted with ease to finish off the kill.
She’d have to commit to utilizing her club season as preparation for high school, while most athletes flip the script.
She’d have to speak up more, or at least feel comfortable talking alongside her peers to others in the program.
Check. Check. Check.
“Most of it was speaking up more,” Knight said. “But I also think it’s adapting more to my team, understanding what other players need, what kind of encouragement (to use). I needed to be there to help them with whatever they needed.”
Her junior to senior club season became a how-to improvement guide in her rise from No. 3 to No. 1 outside hitter. Her Iowa One club team was filled with veterans, including a couple teammates, and she used that and the tutelage of Taylor Waldstein to explore shot angles and serve-receive tactics.
“That’s what club volleyball is intended for. Hearing that is awesome, that she trains for what she needs to do for high school with her club team,” Shepherd said. “With club (volleyball), you have that opportunity to make more mistakes and learn from them. In high school, you can, too. You just have to have a quicker turnaround from it.”
A moment of introspection from the second-year coach might have started it all. He was an assistant to his predecessor, Heather Robinson, when Knight, Emma Jones, Sydney Matthias and Kalvyn Rosengarten were freshmen.
“I remember we were at a practice, and we brought her over to the varsity side for a couple drills,” Shepherd said. “She was doing great on JV, and I told Heather, ‘Hey, we have to bring Hannah up. This is an athlete; she’s going to do well and she needs to keep being pushed.’
“She came over and there was a little bit of nerves. I was like, ‘Oh, you can perform, you can do it.’ Heather at first was (skeptical). ‘Are you sure, Austin?’ After we started to get some reps in, Heather was like, ‘Oh, yeah. She’s coming up, staying with (the varsity).’”
Sixteen matches as a freshman. Twenty-five of 27 as a sophomore. Full time starter as a junior and senior.
“When I first met Austin, as a freshman, I was very scared,” Knight laughed. “I thought he was definitely going to push me, and he did. Seeing the relationship we’ve formed through this sport, I’m just super-grateful for it. It really has pushed me to different lengths I didn’t know I could go to.”
Knight smiled in response to her coach’s “brand new Hannah Knight” compliment. Pride comes with that smile. Six years ago, club volleyball was just a transition from junior high schoolyard ball. Today, it’s earned myriad accolades, and memories.
“Once I started club, I knew I could be good at this sport,” Knight said. “And I really wanted to be good at a sport. I didn’t want to be some average player, so I kept after it.”