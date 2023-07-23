Hillary Trainor learned two things during her junior cross-country season.
She liked to chase other runners.
She was built to be a distance runner.
The Sumner-Fredericksburg standout leapt five spots — and one class — at the 2022 state XC meet. It only made sense to her and head XC coach Alicia Jones that Trainor embrace the distance lifestyle.
Trainor qualified for the 2022 state track meet in three events — the 800-meter run and as part of the distance medley and 1,600 relay teams. One year later, the Cougar left the 2023 state meet with top-4 medals in the 1,500 and 3,000 events, and a seventh-place medal in the DMR.
“I think because I definitely improved so much during cross-country” is why she went all-in on distance, she said. “It made me realize how much I could improve from last track season to this season.
“I feel like cutting off a whole minute from my (XC) time last season to this season, just transitioning from the shorter distances to longer distances really helped.”
Clearly. Trainor placed second during the 2A 3K (10 minutes, 23.65 seconds), fourth during the 1,500 (4:41.69) and anchored the DMR to seventh (4:15.99).
For that, and work throughout the season, Trainor was named the All-Oelwein Daily Register Athlete of the Year. She won the 1,500 and 3K during both the Osage State Qualifying Meet and North Iowa Cedar League championships as well.
“It was that simple. Alicia and Mark (Seehase) do a really good job in cross-country,” head track coach Dan Leete said. “We do a really good job talking and communicating as a staff.
“And everyone kind of saw it — I think to myself, ‘Did I screw up last year not having Hillary do distance stuff (in 2022)? Alicia was like, ‘No, she wouldn’t have don (distance track races) last year.’”
Jones nods in affirmation.
“Very much, the switch got flipped during cross-country,” Leete adds as Trainor blurts: “Yep.”
The 2022 state meet saw Trainor place ninth in the 800, the DMR place 12th and the 1,600 relay place 23rd. An explosive XC season — fifth in 2A, first at the SQM and first at the NICL meet — led to a new plan.
“I think, as she’s been going through, from season to season — that little freshman ran some distance, ran 400s and started dabbling in the 8s,” Jones said. “She just became more confident as coach (Leete) said, and going through. As she grew in confidence, you see what her strengths are. We have always said, the farther the race, the better Hillary does. She feels confident in that.
“You have to look at the strengths of each athlete and what’s best for them, and then what’s best for the team off that. That’s what happened. We went with it, went after that.”
Trainor also discovered something else in the fall: She needed a kick, and to change her previous race strategy. Getting out and ahead was nice, but Trainor dropped off slightly at state XC in the final 100 meters and missed a top-4 medal because of it.
“I think that’s one thing she worked hard on, developing a finishing kick,” Leete said. “It was always just one speed before: Get out front and maintain. Now, she’s got that kick to finish.”
Added Trainor: “It boosted my confidence because I saw that it worked. I was like, ‘I’m capable of this; I know that I can let them go and I’ll be able to close the gap and maybe pass them at the end.’”
It came in use for every race, including a DMR run in which her anchoring allowed seniors Ava Bernhard and Sasha Gitch to end their careers with medals from state.
“It was nicer,” that the DMR placed top-8, Trainor acknowledged. “Knowing I could help them get (a medal), especially the seniors. We talk about, ‘If you’re not going to do it for yourself, do it for others.’ We helped do that.”