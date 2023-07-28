Be a little better.
Not a demand. Not an edict.
A desire. A want.
An expectation.
Tucker Ladeburg knew his production was helpful to Wapsie Valley’s 19-win season in 2022, and helped the Warriors increase their win total for a third straight season.
But an effort to bring Wapsie Valley back to something close to its 27-win apex in 2019 — two years before he joined the program — was going to take more than “decent” production from him, and others.
Fast-forward to July 9. It usually ends in a loss, so a substate semifinal defeat to a team that reached the 1A state quarterfinal isn’t optimal. But Wapsie won 24 games and a reconstructed team reached the district championship game for the first time since that 2019 season.
Ladeburg played his part, serving as staff workhorse and No. 3 hitter. He played four different positions and was selected to the 1A Northeast District list and the North Iowa Cedar League East first team as one of the utility roles.
Ladeburg was also named the Oelwein Daily Register Athlete of the Year.
“I just felt like last year, I wanted to be a little better,” Ladeburg said. “Batted solid, pitching was decent, but I wanted it to be better.”
Ladeburg lived in a batting cage outside of football season. He also trained with Mount Mercy assistant pitching coach and former Mustang Blake Willenborg.
“We worked on my pitching … it helped develop me into a better pitcher this year,” Ladeburg said. “And I spent a lot of time in the offseason just hitting and throwing to keep my arm alive for the whole season. I worked a lot this offseason, and it showed.”
Ladeburg was 7-4 with a 1.90 earned-run average, 1.41 WHIP (walks/hits per innings pitched) and 75 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings. He tied for 32nd among all classes in victories and tied for 50th in strikeouts. In Class 1A, he tied for 14th in wins, was 19th in strikeouts and was 97th in ERA.
“Obviously, going down there and working with a pitching coach is really good, really beneficial,” head coach Tom Joecken said. “I could see his growth from the first time.”
While he led the team in starts, Joecken also put together a full staff — three starters and three main relievers to fill in whenever and wherever needed. Freshman Hunter Curley pitched in more total games and eighth-grader Tyler Schoer was one appearance behind Ladeburg.
It meant the junior, who all considered an everyday presence, had to be on the field at other positions. His secondary position was catcher, but “We didn’t want him catching right after he pitches,” Joecken noted.
Ladeburg played both third and first base, as well.
“I know my defense just at third and first is pretty good,” Ladeburg said. “I knew I was going to be in the lineup every day, and I can’t pitch every day. Me and Jake (Schoer) are key factors to our offense.
“Just having a couple other spots I know I was good at, that I can go play whenever I needed a break (from pitching or catching) — it was nice to know, defensively, I could play those positions.”
Playing behind the plate more, in effect, aided Ladeburg as a pitcher. While no one would count it as a bullpen session, consistently tossing back to the mound from behind the plate was another way to stretch his arm out on a consistent basis.
“Catching is just nice to help keep the arm in shape,” he said. “Just keeping your arm in shape; it’s one of the biggest injury factors in baseball. Elbow or shoulder problems. I don’t want to have that, so I try to throw as much as I can to keep preventing (injuries) from happening.”
Joecken penciled Ladeburg in as a top-of-the-lineup hitter, which meant production was paramount.
He responded with a .437 average, 30 runs batted in, 21 runs scored, 19 walks, 12 doubles, two triples and a home run. He went 52 for 119, which placed him tied for 19th amongst all classes for hits accrued, and tied for second in Class 1A with teammate Justus Kelley.
“There was a little friendly competition between Justus, Jake and Tucker,” Joecken said. “They all pushed each other, all wanted to get 2, 3 hits a game. That’s what you want out of your top three hitters. When it all clicked, Jake and Tucker would drive Justus in, or Tucker would drive them both in.”
An on-base percentage (.521) and slugging percentage (.597) above .500 was an intrigue for Ladeburg.
“This year, all my at-bats were quality at-bats, I feel,” he said. “I never had one bad at-bat. I felt like I went up to the plate knowing I was going to hit the ball; I was going to guess the right pitch and barrel the ball.”
Ladeburg took pride in turning himself into more of a complete package.
“I just have that mentality of ‘I’m going to get the job done,’” he said. “I feel confident in myself, I never doubt myself. I know I can do it.”