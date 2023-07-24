It wasn’t “want to,” though it was.
It was “have to,” though it wasn’t, necessarily.
Brandon Tournier’s breakout freshman season gave him a sense of pride, of purpose. It became an omen, too.
“Last year, getting to the district round as a freshman, it was, ‘Oh, I have to step up my game this season. I can’t not make it to districts,’” the sophomore said of the underlying thought between last spring’s end and this spring’s start.
Tournier was able to take the next step. Rather, a leap.
He reached the 2A district round again, qualified for the state tournament and closed the season with a bronze medal at state, a two-day, two-round romp through Coldwater Golf Links in Ames. Tournier was one stroke off a silver, and one stroke ahead of fourth.
For that work, as well as a season-long effort, Tournier was again named the Oelwein Daily Register Athlete of the Year.
“That’s a big thing, too,” Tournier said. “Me going to state this year … when we made (to district) as a team, I wanted to make it to state. Team or individually. I had a good day, and it happened individually. Went to state.”
Tournier averaged a 71.5 during two rounds at state (75-68-143), and his postseason run included a 71 at the Dike-New Hartford District round and a seventh-place 76 at the New Hampton Sectional. His 18-hole average during the five-round postseason was a 73.8, which ranked 18th across the state and eighth in 2A.
“When we got to the postseason, I’d say his focus improved,” head coach Derek Kuennen said. “And all-around — you know how things go. Each year, as long as you consistently work on things, you generally improve in almost every area.
“I wouldn’t say there was an aspect of his game, like, ‘Wow, his driving is this much better.’ I just saw an all-in-all improvement, specifically in the mental aspect.”
Tournier improved statistically across the board his second year, as expected by him and Kuennen. He ranked 38th in terms of nine-hole average (38.25) across the state, and 10th in 2A. His composite average was top 25 in the state and top 10 in 2A.
“Hours of work on the weak parts of my game. End of regular season, before going into sectionals, my game lacked on chipping,” he said. “My chipping was horrendous. Which is not a big problem because I didn’t have to chip very much, but I got to the point where I had to at certain points, and I couldn’t do it well. So I spent many hours (going into the postseason) figuring out how to chip. Once I put it together, everything just clicked.
“It was in my mind even at the beginning of the season; I didn’t want to be like, ‘You went as a freshman but didn’t make it as a sophomore.’ I made sure I put in the work and my game was at the point I knew I’d make it to districts.”
Kuennen noted Tournier’s work ethic is a level he’s rarely seen. It lends to everything else regarding the sophomore’s game.
“A big thing I don’t think many people realize is we have a ton more control over the things that go on in our life than we give ourselves credit for,” Kuennen said. “It’s just taking ownership in that … keeping things in perspective, as well.”
During a relatively rough stretch, Kuennen went macro-level with his coaching.
“At one point in the state tournament, I think I told him, ‘Don’t forget. You’re on a rock spinning at thousands of miles an hour hurtling through a small part of the universe. Does this game really matter?’” Kuennen said. “‘In the grand scheme of what we know about the Earth and our solar system, no, it doesn’t. But that shouldn’t stop you from going out and doing the best you can with what is provided.’
“As a science teacher, that’s where my mind goes to.”
Everything one expects — there’s that word again — of an athlete improving was present, drilling and repetition chief among them. Tournier also fiddled with new techniques and changing stances to help aspects of his swing. He also turned traversing the course into a Zen workspace.
“That’s where a lot of people struggle. The difference between a really good, really great golfer and a decent golfer is the mindset,” he said. “A lot of people that hit a bad shot, when they’re walking to the next shot, they’re thinking negative — ‘How am I going to recover?’ or ‘This isn’t a good position. I’m not going to be able to do this on my next shot.’
“My thinking is always positive: What I’m going to do to get the best result out of that hole. So, if it’s a bad shot, I’m clearing it out of my head and thinking what I can do to get back on track, get a good end result.”
“His mental game has been strong since he was a freshman, and I think it got that much better,” Kuennen said. “Especially during the state tournament. The mental aspect of his game showed the greatest growth.”