How does one get to Carnegie Hall?
The same way Chloe Bolte became a better golfer.
Practice. Practice. Practice.
Bolte grew up playing multiple sports, but a Class 2A state championship — both individually and with her team — reconfigured her priorities. She was a varsity softball member the summer of 2022, but decided to focus on golf, full-time, when the season ended.
“Going in with more expectations than last year,” was a change, the Sumner-Fredericksburg sophomore said. “Last year, there were no expectations. Didn’t have any thoughts coming in. This year, it was more, ‘You won it last year. You need to do it again’ type of deal. In my mind.
“It was more myself knowing I can win it, and I’ve gotten better from last year.”
Bolte spent the entirety of late July 2022 through early April 2023 working on hitting a little white ball an infinite number of yards.
“The main difference was — it was a new level of confidence (she displayed), to be honest,” head coach Josh Kruger said. “Last year it was still a discovery of what she might be; she was still discovering, you know, how good she could play.
“This year, I don’t want to say she put more pressure on herself, but there was a different type of pressure that she felt, I’m sure. It was more of an expectation, like she expected to do it again.”
Turns out, expectation was reality.
Bolte recreated every standard from her rookie season — North Iowa Cedar League champion, sub-regional champion, regional champion and state champion. Her composite average of 40.34 was 11th amongst all classes, with an average of 75.43 during 18-hole rounds (seventh amongst all classes) and 41.88 during 9-hole rounds (18th). Those were all No. 1 in Class 2A.
For that work, Bolte was again named the Oelwein Daily Register Athlete of the Year.
“I don’t want to say it was easy (coaching her), but maybe it was kind of easy, because she does so much of it herself,” Krueger said. “For us as a staff, it’s more (being) hands off and paying attention to what she’s doing. If we see something that we have to remind her of, then we do. We kind of had our hands off a lot this year and let her do her thing.”
Bolte utilized assistant coach Jaylen Tranbarger as a de facto security blanket her rookie season, especially during the postseason. During Year 2, Tranbarger popped in and out only when asked for.
Turning from the hunter to the hunted was another element to her second season. Bolte cited it as “a different feeling,” but admitted the pressure “fueled her.”
“‘There are people out there gunning for you. You need to step up your game and figure it out,’” she recalled. “I like being able to be the underdog and chase. Whereas when you’re in control, and you know you’re in control, you’re scared to lose it.”
So that feeling wasn’t enjoyable?
“No. Not one bit,” Bolte deadpanned.
Weather generally isn’t’ favorable as the Iowa spring sports season begins. Roughly the first two weeks of nine-hole meets, perhaps three, have athletes adorned with sweatshirts, several layers and even winter jackets or beanies to fend off, if not rain, at least mid-40s or 50s temperatures. It resulted in, for Bolte, scores that reminded her: “I’m human.” A tie for first place here, a tie for second place there, a third-place finish somewhere.
“She got off to a rough start this spring, and I think it was just a lot of reminders,” Krueger said of his and Tranbarger’s advice. “Reminding her, encouraging her to just stay in the present and understand this is the game of golf. Her best golf is good enough, or even her good golf is good golf. She doesn’t have to do anything different, just go out and play.”
Bolte used the first few weeks to work on what she termed “down the road” training: “I didn’t prepare myself for the beginning of spring golf. I prepared myself for postseason, end-of-the-year play. Where we can use certain clubs where they will matter.”
Bolte still performed as the top-of-the-leaderboard scorer, but she took on a relatively more active role in leadership for a veteran, but still developing core.
“Morgan (Brandt) was a very vocal leader,” Bolte said of the former Cougar multisport standout. “Katie (Reno) was, too. We didn’t have as vocal leaders this year; it was more lead by example.
“You could tell that if you came out (on the course) that the people that were there were the ones who truly wanted to keep working, work hard, get better. So, you feed off that. Try to reach out to everybody, ‘Hey, let’s go do this as a group.’ Install that little bit of drive in everybody.”
It paid off individually for Bolte, and the program itself. Early questions were answered by the final two weeks of the season as the Cougars placed fourth at the 2023 state meet. Bolte noted the program is in a better position now to keep up appearances, as it were.
“We didn’t play our best but look where we still finished,” she said. “‘Let’s go get it next year.’ It’s warping and changing your goals as the years go by to keep the competitive drive, even if you win it all.”