Even Addison Murray found it quirky.
Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli head coach Kevin Bergman extolled Murray’s virtues as a leader and veteran presence for the Cougars’ younger, eighth-grade pitchers during the 2023 season.
Meanwhile, Murray stood by, thinking, ‘OK, sure. But I’m just a freshman myself.’
“There was a little bit of (shyness),” she said of being called a mentor by her coach to girls just one year younger than her. “But I suppose I understand it a lot. Both of those girls, like I’ve said to you before, I have so much confidence in them, just being eighth graders.
“If I’m able to teach them anything in this sport, then, I mean, amen to that. I love that.”
Murray inherited the role of staff mentor by default, in a sense. Sophomore Saela Steege tore her ACL during basketball season, effectively knocking her out for softball. Murray, who was Steege’s understudy as an eighth-grader herself in 2022, became the show’s lead.
Murray responded with a 25-7 record, and one save, in 203 innings. The SFT staff pitched 217 1/3 total innings.
Murray was second in the state for innings pitched and wins, 11th in batting average allowed (1.31) and top-22 in WHIP (walks/hits per innings pitched, 0.94); and earned-run average (1.21). She ranked first in Class 3A in wins and second in innings pitched.
She was named North Iowa Cedar League East MVP, to the Iowa Girls Softball Coaches Association 3A Northeast District team, to the IGCA 3A All-State third team, and selected the Oelwein Daily Register Athlete of the Year.
“That was definitely a little — I don’t know the word, but I was told (Steege was done) and it was a bit of a shock,” Murray said of her teammate being hurt in mid-December. It allowed Murray time to adjust, mentally and physically.
“Trying to process, ‘How’s this season going to go? Is Saela going to be out the whole season? Is she going to be out longer than that?’” Murray recalled. “But I was ready. I pushed all the feelings down and was like, ‘Let’s do this. Don’t really have a choice now.’”
Advice from Bergman and Kyle Murray, her father, helped settle nerves.
“I think of how my dad put it, and I 100 percent agree with him. ‘Always want the ball,’” Murray said. “He always says, ‘You’re an athlete, Addi. Trust your own hands and trust your own mind. You know what to do with it.’
“I almost love to hear people say, ‘It’s on you now.’”
Bergman cracked a smile.
“She accepted her role, and she really grew into it really fast,” he said. “It was awesome to see the young lady kind of bloom into her maturity from a year ago, in that sense.”
A nearly five-fold innings increase (42 1/3 to 203) might scare anyone who came across it. Murray was seventh in the state in games pitched, and fifth in starts. What astounds is her in-circle performance was a near-even match statistically, if not better, to the scaled-down eighth-grade season.
“A lot changed, mentally and physically,” she joked. “I guess the first thing that comes to mind is being more confident in the circle and being more confident in just everybody (else).
“Before, I swear, and I’ll say it, I used to be a little bit of a head case. Now, coaches are going to coach, parents are going to holler. You have to look past the tone and see what they’re trying to help you with.”
Bergman noted a change in confidence and mentality — born from maturity and necessity — was Murray’s biggest improvement. And her “willingness to put in extra time.”
“We’d get done with practice, and she’d wait for her dad,” Bergman said. “But she didn’t sit around. She’d ask for my keys, or some balls, if we could leave the door open so she could pitch longball.
“That happened several times. It’s part of her success; her willingness to get better.”