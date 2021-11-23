A steal here.
A rebound there.
Sink free throws.
Doing a lot of little thing in the final five and a half minutes Monday aided in Oelwein opening its season with a 32-26 victory against Starmont. The celebration was somewhat muted as the final five and a half minutes were played without senior guard Malayna Kiel, who was stretchered off the court with a lower back injury.
Shouts of ‘We love you Malayna’ were heard from the student section and Kiel briefly joked with teammates while being wheeled by the Oelwein bench.
“I came over to them and said, ‘Hey, she’s going to be OK. Just refocus,’” head coach Jason Yessak said. “And they did.”
Starmont (0-1) closed within 23-21 on a pair of free throws from Anita Vaske with 5:55 left. A couple plays later, after a Starmont shot attempt, Kiel crashed to the floor and screamed in pain. There was a lengthy delay as she was attended to; it ended with paramedics wheeling her off the floor.
“We definitely miss Malayna, but our team chemistry is such that we were able to rally around each other,” Alexa Berryman said. “We knew we wanted to get the win, no matter the adversity we faced.”
Later, Husky senior guard Maddi McShane came up with a steal that led to a Rachel Rulapaugh offensive rebound and two free throws for a 25-21 advantage. Mallory Vaske’s layup thinned the margin but Berryman put the lead back at three (26-23) by splitting free throws.
Sydney Baumgartner split a pair to bring Oelwein’s edge to two with 3:38 left in the game. Natalie Crandall’s layup off a McShane assist pushed the Huskies (1-0) back up by four a minute and a half later.
Starmont again responded quickly with a jumper from Kiara Steger, but it was the last points the visitors put down.
Berryman sank two free throws 49 seconds later (30-26) and both she and Rulapaugh split foul shots in the final 35 seconds for the final outcome. Oelwein hit just 13 of 26 free throws, but sank 7 of 10 in the final 5:30 of the game.
“I think Rachel really helped the team with her free throws, Rachel and Alexa hitting free throws, and just the younger girls keeping their composure because there was three or four of them in at a time in the game,” senior Jillian Prouty said of the final five minutes. “They really handled that well.”
McShane grabbed another steal, Payton Arndt picked up a rebound and Crandall grabbed a board to help defensively. The Stars missed four shots and turned the ball over once in the final 2:15.
“It really helped to go out there and be determined to show what we could do as a team,” Prouty said. “Even with (Kiel’s injury) happening, we showed we weren’t going to just fold.”
Oelwein led 20-2 at the half and 23-10 after three quarters. The Stars closed within 13 points on baskets from Savanna Mesplay, Morgan Thomas, a 3-pointer from Mallory Vaske and a free throw from Mesplay.
In the fourth, Starmont cut the lead to 10 on a Sydney Baumgartner 3, then eight on Thomas’ jumper.
Another Baumgartner bucket and a pair of Thomas free throws brought it to 23-19, and later Anita Vaske’s foul shots pulled her team within two points.
“We knew we had to pull it together and win,” Berry man said. “We’ve been in some close games before and we had to keep our composure.”
Baumgartner and Thomas each scored six while Mesplay and Mallory Vaske chipped in five apiece.
Maria Rael cracked the scoreboard with 4:20 left in the first quarter, and Oelwein led 4-0 after a sloppy eight minutes that saw 16 combined turnovers and 25 missed shots. Rael sank a 3 as the Huskies began to connect here and there and led 18-0 before Mesplay split foul shots for Starmont’s first points.
“Go back to the first half (and) that’s probably the best first half of basketball we’ve played since I’ve been here,” Yessak said. “And we still left a lot of points off the board that we should have collected. But that half felt like the hardest, most committed they’ve played in my time here over a half. I love this group. They have each other’s back.”
Kiel led Oelwein with nine points, while Rael scored eight — all in the first half. Berryman and Rulapaugh scored five apiece.