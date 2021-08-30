Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelwindailyregister.com.
Football
Blayde Bellis is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman wide receiver for Wartburg College.
Tanner Blaylock is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College.
Isiah Corbin is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman offensive lineman for Wartburg College.
Ethan Lape is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a senior offensive lineman for Wartburg College.
Liam McIntyre is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman linebacker for Wartburg College.
Brett Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior wide receiver for Wartburg College.
Tyler Ott is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman wide receiver for Wartburg College.
Luke Rochford is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman offensive lineman for Wartburg College.
Kale Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman linebacker for Wartburg College.
Jordan Rubner is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman linebacker for Wartburg College.
Colin Schrader is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior defensive back for Wartburg College.
Cooper Smock is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman defensive lineman for Wartburg College.
Ben Weepie is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior linebacker for Wartburg College.
The Knights open the season against Monmouth on Saturday.
Jonathan Buehler is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman linebacker for Cornell College.
The Rams open the season Saturday hosting Coe College.
Decker Wirtz is a West Central graduate and a junior offensive lineman for Coe College.
The Kohawks open the season Saturday at Cornell College.
Golf
Jacob Mahloch is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Upper Iowa.
The Peacocks begin their season Sept. 13 at the Washburn Invitational in Topeka, Kansas.
Mariah Nuss is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore for Northern Iowa.
The Panthers begin their fall season this weekend at the Redbird Invitational in Normal, Illinois.
Molly Wenthold is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a junior for Upper Iowa.
The Peacocks begin their season Sept. 7 at the Southwestern Oklahoma State University Invitational in Blue Springs, Missouri.
Shooting
Aryn Glew is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
Hunter Cummings is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
The RedTails open the season against Kirkwood Community College on Friday.
Volleyball
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore libero/defensive specialist for Upper Iowa.
The Peacocks begin their season this weekend at the Miner Invitational in Rolla, Missouri.
Jenna Brandt is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and junior setter for Northern Iowa. The Panthers (2-1) opened the season at the Wisconsin Green Bay tournament.
Brandt started all three matches and played in 12 sets. She collected 65 assists, 17 digs and five aces.
UNI plays this weekend at the University of Kentucky tournament.
Mikenna Joerger is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a junior middle blocker for Winona State University.
Becca Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a graduate student for Winona State University.
The Warriors begin their season this weekend at the Ferris State tournament in Big Rapids. Michigan.
Marlee Squires is a West Central graduate and a freshman for Coe College.
The Kohawks begin their season this weekend at the Macalaster Invitational in St. Paul, Minnesota.