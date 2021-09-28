Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.
Football
Blayde Bellis is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman wide receiver for Wartburg College (2-1, 1-0 American Rivers Conference). He is redshirting this season.
Tanner Blaylock is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College. Blaylock has three starts on the season.
Isiah Corbin is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman offensive lineman for Wartburg College. He has not played in any game this season.
Ethan Lape is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a senior offensive lineman for Wartburg College. Lape has three starts on the season.
Liam McIntyre is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman linebacker for Wartburg College. He has not played in any game this season.
Brett Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior wide receiver for Wartburg College. Meyer caught two passes for 36 yards in a 28-7 win against Coe College.
Meyer has two catches for 36 yards on the season.
Tyler Ott is a Wapsie
Valley graduate and a freshman wide receiver for Wartburg College. He has not played in any game this season.
Luke Rochford is a
Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman offensive lineman for Wartburg College. He has not played in any game this season.
Kale Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman linebacker for Wartburg College. He has not played in any game this season.
Jordan Rubner is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman linebacker for Wartburg College. Rubner has half a tackle on the season.
Colin Schrader is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior defensive back for Wartburg College. Schrader has two tackles and an interception on the season.
Cooper Smock is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman defensive lineman for Wartburg College. He has not played in either game this season.
Ben Weepie is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior linebacker for Wartburg College. Weepie had 3.5 tackles and a fumble recovery against Coe.
Weepie has 9.5 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup on the season.
The Knights host Central College on Saturday.
Jonathan Buehler is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman linebacker for Cornell College. Buehler has nine tackles, with 2.5 for loss, one sack and a pass breakup on the season.
The Rams play at Lake Forest (Ill.) on Saturday.
Decker Wirtz is a West Central graduate and a junior offensive lineman for Coe College. He did not play during the Kohawks’ 28-7 loss at Wartburg.
The Kohawks host Central College on Oct. 9.
Golf
Jacob Mahloch is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Upper Iowa.
The Peacocks played at Winona State University on Tuesday.
Mariah Nuss is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore for Northern Iowa.
The Panthers play at the Stampede at the Creek on Oct. 4-5.
Molly Wenthold is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a junior for Upper Iowa.
The Peacocks played at Winona State on Tuesday.
Shooting
Aryn Glew is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
Hunter Cummings is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
The RedTails compete at Iowa Lakes Community College & Northwest Iowa on Saturday.
Volleyball
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore libero/defensive specialist for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (10-4, 3-2 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) went 2-1 the past week.
Beesecker played in all three matches and nine sets. She collected 13 digs and four assists.
Beesecker has played in 13 matches and 44 sets. She has 57 digs and nine assists.
UIU plays in Minnesota this weekend, at Bemidji State on Friday and at Minnesota-Crookston on Saturday.
Jenna Brandt is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and junior setter for Northern Iowa. The Panthers (6-9, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference) went 1-1 when it opened the MVC season in Cedar Falls.
Brandt started both matches and played in eight sets. She collected 45 assists and 21 digs.
Brandt has played in 15 matches and 52 sets. She has accounted for 229 assists, 90 digs, 13 aces and one kill.
UNI hosts Drake University on Friday and plays at Loyola Chicago on Monday.
Mikenna Joerger is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a junior middle blocker for Winona State University. The Warriors (12-1, 4-1 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) went 3-0 during a three-game road swing.
Joerger has not participated in any matches.
Becca Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a graduate student for Winona State University. Pagel played in three matches and nine sets. She collected 19 digs, 10 assists, and one ace.
Pagel has played in 13 matches and 42 sets. She has accounted for 211 digs, 42 assists, 10 aces and a kill.
WSU spends its next three games playing conference matches in Minnesota at Minnesota-Crookston, Bemidji State and Concordia.
Marlee Squires is a West Central graduate and a freshman for Coe College.
The Kohawks (11-5, 2-0 American Rivers Conference) went 3-1 during the past week.
Squires has not participated in any matches this season.
Coe faces the University of Dubuque today and plays at the Elmhurst College Invitational this weekend.