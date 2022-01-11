Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.

Basketball

Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore guard for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (2-11, 0-8 Northern Sun) have lost three consecutive games.

Beesecker has played in two games. She has shot 1 of 1 from the field, 1 of 2 from the line and scored three points. She has accumulated three rebounds and an assist.

Cassidy Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore center for Upper Iowa.

Pagel has played in five games. She has shot 3 for 8 from the field and scored six points. She has accumulated seven rebounds and a block.

UIU hosted Waldorf on Tuesday and hosts St. Cloud State on Friday.

Jacob King is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman guard for Cornell. The Rams (9-4, 4-0 Midwest Conference) have won three in a row. King has not played in any games.

James Stimson is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore guard for Cornell. Stimson has not played in any games.

The Rams are off until Jan. 23 because of schedule postponements.

Abby Reichter is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman guard for Cornell. The Rams (8-3, 3-1 MWC) have won five in a row. Reichter has played in three games. She is 0 for 3 from 3-point range.

The Rams are off until Jan. 23 because of schedule postponements.

Bowling

Emma Pitz is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.

Jonathan Rader is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.

Ryan Rochford is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.

The RedTails bowl on Saturday at the Midwest Classic.

Hunter Kelly is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore for Wartburg.

The Knights bowled in Las Vegas during two tournaments over four days, but no results were available.

Wartburg bowls at the Clarke Invitational on Jan. 29-30 in Dubuque.

Wrestling

Jordan Baumler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt junior heavyweight for Upper Iowa (3-3, 0-1 Northern Sun). He is 8-4 on the season.

Bodie Garnier is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a redshirt senior 197-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 5-10.

Gunner Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt freshman 149-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 6-3.

Donny Schmit is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a redshirt junior 133-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 10-2.

The Peacocks wrestle on Friday at Southwest Minnesota State.

Kari German is a Starmont graduate and sophomore for Indian Hills Community College (4-0). The Warriors won the EZ Flex Open in Ottawa, scoring 84 points.

German placed fifth at 123 pounds with a 2-2 record. She earned a 10-0 technical fall and won fifth by injury default.

The Warriors saw Tuesday’s dual was canceled and wrestle at the York Open on Saturday.

Brock Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior 197-pounder for Wartburg College (5-0, 2-0 American Rivers Conference). He is 2-8 on the season.

Wartburg is off until Jan. 22 because of schedule postponements.

Treyten Steffen is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore 197-pounder for Cornell (5-2). He is 13-13 on the season.

Cornell hosts the Mike Duroe Invitational on Saturday.

Tags

Trending Food Videos