Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.
Basketball
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman guard for Upper Iowa.
Cassidy Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore center for Upper Iowa.
The Peacocks (1-1) opened the year with a win against the University of Arkansas-Monticello and a loss against Southern Arkansas University.
Pagel has played in one game. She has shot 1 for 3 from the field and scored two points. She has accumulated two rebounds.
UIU hosts Rockhurst University and Waldorf on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Jacob King is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman guard for Cornell. The Rams (1-2) lost, 85-70, to Wartburg. King has not played in any games.
James Stimson is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore guard for Cornell. Stimson has played in two games. He has shot 0 for 2 from the free-throw line. He has accumulated one rebound
The Rams face Wisconsin Lutheran and another team in the Buzz Levick Tournament in Wartburg this weekend.
Abby Reichter is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman guard for Cornell. The Rams (1-1) beat Luther, 57-53. Reichter did not play in the game.
The Rams host Dubuque on Thursday.
Bowling
Emma Pitz is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
Jonathan Rader is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
Ryan Rochford is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
The HCC men and women have each competed in four invitationals. Individual statistics were not available.
Both teams head to the McKendree Invitational on Nov. 27-28.
Hunter Kelly is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore for Wartburg.
The Knights hosted the Leatherneck Classic this past weekend. Results were not available.
The Knights head to the Morningside Mustang Invitational on Dec. 4-5.
Football
Blayde Bellis is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman wide receiver for Wartburg College (7-3, 6-2 American Rivers Conference). The Knights beat Simpson 55-23. Bellis did not participate in the game.
Bellis had one carry for 11 yards.
Tanner Blaylock is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg. Blaylock started 10 games.
Ethan Lape is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a senior offensive lineman for Wartburg. Lape started 10 games.
Lape had one tackle and one rush for 1 yard and a touchdown.
Brett Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior wide receiver for Wartburg. Meyer did not participate in the game.
Meyer had six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown.
Jordan Rubner is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman linebacker for Wartburg. Rubner did not participate in the game.
Rubner had half a tackle.
Colin Schrader is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior defensive back for Wartburg. Schrader did not participate in the game.
Schrader had six tackles and an interception.
Ben Weepie is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior linebacker for Wartburg. Weepie did not participate in the game.
Weepie had 14.5 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup.
Jonathan Buehler is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman linebacker for Cornell College. The Rams (4-6, 4-5 Midwest Conference) beat Grinnell, 34-14. He had nine total tackles, with three solo and one for loss.
Buehler had 38 total tackles, with 15 solo and 5.5 for loss, two pass breakups, one QB hit and one sack.
Volleyball
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore libero/defensive specialist for Upper Iowa University. The Peacocks (20-9, 13-7 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) went 1-1 in NSIC play to close the regular season.
Beesecker has played in 28 matches and 86 sets. She has 138 digs, 13 assists and 12 aces.
UIU faces Winona State in an NSIC tournament opener on Thursday in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Jenna Brandt is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and junior setter for the University of Northern Iowa. The Panthers (12-17, 7-9 Missouri Valley Conference) went 1-1 in MVC play over the weekend.
Brandt played in 10 sets. She collected 54 assists, 25 digs, two kills and one aces
Brandt has played in 29 matches and 112 sets. She has 476 assists, 209 digs, 22 aces and eight kills.
UNI hosts Valparaiso and Loyola Chicago on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Mikenna Joerger is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a junior middle blocker for Winona State University. The Warriors (26-3, 17-3 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) went 2-0 in NSIC play to close the regular season.
Joerger has played in five matches and six sets. She has two kills and one total block.
Becca Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a graduate student for Winona State.
Pagel has played in 29 matches and 102 sets. She has accounted for 535 digs, 111 assists, 30 aces and a kill.
WSU faces Upper Iowa in an NSIC tournament opener on Thursday in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Wrestling
Jordan Baumler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt junior heavyweight for Upper Iowa. He lost, 8-4, against Ouachita Baptist and placed sixth in the elite division at the Luther Open, with a pair of medical forfeits at the end of his day.
He is 5-2 on the season.
Bodie Garnier is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a redshirt senior 197-pounder for Upper Iowa.
He lost by second-period pin against Ouachita Baptist and placed eighth in the elite division at the Luther Open, with a medical forfeit ending his day.
He is 3-4 on the season.
Gunner Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt freshman 149-pounder for Upper Iowa. He placed seventh in the silver division of the Luther Open, closing with a 3-1 victory.
He is 2-1.
Donny Schmit is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a redshirt junior 133-pounder for Upper Iowa. He placed sixth in the elite division of the Luther Open, with a pair of medical forfeits ending his day.
He is 6-3 on the season.
UIU wrestles at the Auggie Open in Minneapolis on Saturday.
Kari German is a Starmont graduate and sophomore for Indian Hills Community College. She has not participated in any matches this season.
IHCC wrestles at the Lindenwood Open in St. Charles, Mo., on Nov. 21.
Brock Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior 197-pounder for Wartburg College. He placed eighth in the elite division at the Luther Open, closing with a 6-4 loss.
He is 0-3 on the season.
Wartburg hosts Nebraska Wesleyan today and wrestles at the Auggie Open in Minneapolis on Saturday.
Treyten Steffen is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore 197-pounder for Cornell College. He went 0-2 in the silver division at the Luther Open, closing with a 12-8 loss.
He is 2-5 on the season.
Cornell wrestles at the Coe Invitational on Saturday.