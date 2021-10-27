Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.
Football
Blayde Bellis is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman wide receiver for Wartburg College (5-2, 4-1 American Rivers Conference). The Knights beat Dubuque, 27-7. Bellis did not participate in the game.
Bellis has one carry for 11 yards.
Tanner Blaylock is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College. Blaylock has started seven games.
Ethan Lape is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a senior offensive lineman for Wartburg College. Lape has started seven games. He made one tackle Saturday.
Brett Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior wide receiver for Wartburg College. Meyer did not participate in the game.
Meyer has three catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.
Jordan Rubner is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman linebacker for Wartburg College. Rubner did not participate in the game.
Rubner has half a tackle.
Colin Schrader is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior defensive back for Wartburg College. Schrader did not participate in the game.
Schrader has 4.5 tackles and an interception.
Ben Weepie is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior linebacker for Wartburg College. Weepie participated in the game but did not record a statistic.
Weepie has 14.5 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup.
The Knights play at Buena Vista.
Jonathan Buehler is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman linebacker for Cornell College. The Rams (2-5, 2-4 Midwest Conference) lost, 47-14, to Monmouth. He had eight total tackles, with a half tackle for loss.
Buehler has 23 tackles, with 3.5 for loss, two pass breakups, one QB hit and one sack.
The Rams play against Illinois College on Saturday.
Volleyball
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore libero/defensive specialist for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (15-7, 8-5 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) went 0-2 in NSIC play over the weekend.
Beesecker played in both matches and eight sets. She collected 10 digs and two aces.
Beesecker has played in 21 matches and 62 sets. She has 80 digs, 12 assists and three aces.
UIU plays at Wayne State (Neb.) on Friday and Augustana (S.D.) on Saturday.
Jenna Brandt is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and junior setter for Northern Iowa. The Panthers (8-15, 3-7 Missouri Valley Conference) went 0-2 in MVC play over the weekend.
Brandt started both matches and played in nine sets. She collected 24 assists, 10 digs and three aces.
Brandt has played in 23 matches and 86 sets. She has 351 assists, 143 digs, 18 aces and one kill.
UNI plays at Drake on Friday and at Valparaiso (Ind.) on Monday.
Mikenna Joerger is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a junior middle blocker for Winona State University. The Warriors (19-3, 10-3 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) went 2-0 in NSIC play over the weekend. Joerger played in one set but did not record a statistic.
Joerger has played in three matches. She has one attack attempt.
Becca Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a graduate student for Winona State University. Pagel played in both matches and nine sets. She collected 52 digs, 12 assists and one ace.
Pagel has played in 22 matches and 78 sets. She has accounted for 396 digs, 84 assists, 19 aces and a kill.
WSU plays at UIU today and hosts Concordia on Saturday.