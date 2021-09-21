Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelwindailyregister.com.
Football
Blayde Bellis is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman wide receiver for Wartburg College. He has not played in either game this season.
Tanner Blaylock is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College. Blaylock has two starts on the season.
Isiah Corbin is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman offensive lineman for Wartburg College. He has not played in either game this season.
Ethan Lape is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a senior offensive lineman for Wartburg College. Lape has two starts on the season.
Liam McIntyre is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman linebacker for Wartburg College. He has not played in either game this season.
Brett Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior wide receiver for Wartburg College. He has not played in either game this season.
Tyler Ott is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman wide receiver for Wartburg College. He has not played in either game this season.
Luke Rochford is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman offensive lineman for Wartburg College. He has not played in either game this season.
Kale Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman linebacker for Wartburg College. He has not played in either game this season.
Jordan Rubner is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman linebacker for Wartburg College. Rubner has half a tackle on the season.
Colin Schrader is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior defensive back for Wartburg College. Schrader has two tackles and an interception on the season.
Cooper Smock is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman defensive lineman for Wartburg College. He has not played in either game this season.
Ben Weepie is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior linebacker for Wartburg College. Weepie has six tackles and a pass breakup on the season.
The Knights host Coe College on Saturday.
Jonathan Buehler is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman linebacker for Cornell College. He started and collected four tackles, with one sack and one tackle for loss, and a pass breakup during the Rams’ 31-13 loss at Ripon.
Buehler has nine tackles, with 2.5 for loss, one sack and a pass breakup on the season.
The Rams play at Lake Forest (Ill.) on Saturday.
Decker Wirtz is a West Central graduate and a junior offensive lineman for Coe College. He did not play during the Kohawks’ 42-0 win against Simpson College.
The Kohawks play at Wartburg on Saturday.
Golf
Jacob Mahloch is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Upper Iowa. He tied for 80th overall with a 238 (79, 82, 77) and the Peacocks placed 16th with a 948 at the Washburn Invitational in Topeka, Kansas.
The Peacocks plat at Winona State University next Monday-Tuesday.
Mariah Nuss is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore for Northern Iowa. Nuss was not among the scoring quintet as the Panthers placed fourth at the Jackrabbit Intercollegiate at Brookings, South Dakota.
The Panthers play at the Stampede at the Creek on Oct. 4-5.
Molly Wenthold is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a junior for Upper Iowa.
The Peacocks play at Winona State next Monday-Tuesday.
Shooting
Aryn Glew is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
Hunter Cummings is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
The RedTails defeated Southeastern Community College Blackhawks, 484-461, on September 11. Full results were not available as of press time.
Volleyball
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore libero/defensive specialist for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (8-3, 1-1 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) fell in four sets to Northern State University on Saturday in Fayette.
Beesecker played in four sets. She collected five digs and an assist.
Beesecker has played in 10 matches and 35 sets. She has 44 digs and five assists on the year.
UIU plays at Concordia University at 6 p.m. today in St. Paul, Minn. It is on the road this weekend in North Dakota.
Jenna Brandt is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and junior setter for Northern Iowa. The Panthers (5-8) went 1-2 at the Marquette University tournament.
Brandt started all three matches and played in 11 sets. She collected 26 assists, 22 digs and five aces.
Brandt has played in 13 matches and played in 44 sets. She has accounted for 184 assists, 69 digs, 13 aces and one kill.
UNI hosts Bradley University on Friday and Illinois State on Saturday.
Mikenna Joerger is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a junior middle blocker for Winona State University. The Warriors (9-1) went 1-1 in their most recent homestand.
Joerger has not participated in any matches.
Becca Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a graduate student for Winona State University. Pagel played in both matches and three sets. She collected 39 digs, three assists, one ace and a kill.
Pagel has played in 10 matches and 33 sets. She has accounted for 182 digs, 32 assists, nine aces and a kill.
WSU hosts Northern State on Friday and Minnesota State Mankato on Saturday.
Marlee Squires is a West Central graduate and a freshman for Coe College.
The Kohawks (8-4, 1-0 American Rivers Conference) went 3-0 at the Viking Classic in Rock Island, Ill.
Squires has not participated in any matches this season.
Coe faced Loras College on Tuesday and plays at the Wartburg Invitational this weekend.