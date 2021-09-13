Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelwindailyregister.com.
Football
Blayde Bellis is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman wide receiver for Wartburg College. He did not play during the Knights’ 27-18 loss at Gustavus Adolphus.
Tanner Blaylock is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College. He started during the Knights’ 27-18 loss at Gustavus Adolphus.
Blaylock has two starts on the season.
Isiah Corbin is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman offensive lineman for Wartburg College. He did not play during the Knights’ 27-18 loss at Gustavus Adolphus.
Ethan Lape is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a senior offensive lineman for Wartburg College. He started during the Knights’ 27-18 loss at Gustavus Adolphus.
Lape has two starts on the season.
Liam McIntyre is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman linebacker for Wartburg College. He did not play during the Knights’ 27-18 loss at Gustavus Adolphus.
Brett Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior wide receiver for Wartburg
College. He did not play during the Knights’ 27-18 loss at Gustavus Adolphus.
Tyler Ott is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman wide receiver for Wartburg College. He did not play during the Knights’ 27-18 loss at Gustavus Adolphus.
Luke Rochford is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman offensive lineman for Wartburg College. He did not play during the Knights’ 27-18 loss at Gustavus Adolphus.
Kale Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman linebacker for Wartburg College. He did not play during the Knights’ 27-18 loss at Gustavus Adolphus.
Jordan Rubner is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman linebacker for Wartburg College. He did not play during the Knights’ 27-18 loss at Gustavus Adolphus.
Rubner has half a tackle on the season.
Colin Schrader is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior defensive back for Wartburg College. He did not play during the Knights’ 27-18 loss at Gustavus Adolphus.
Schrader has two tackles and an interception on the season.
Cooper Smock is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman defensive lineman for Wartburg College. He did not play during the Knights’ 27-18 loss at Gustavus Adolphus.
Ben Weepie is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior linebacker for Wartburg College. He collected five tackles and a pass breakup during the Knights’ 27-18 loss at Gustavus Adolphus.
Weepie has six tackles and a pass breakup on the season.
The Knights host Coe College on Saturday.
Jonathan Buehler is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman linebacker for Cornell College. He started and collected four tackles, with 1.5 for loss, and a pass breakup during the Rams’ 38-7 win against Beloit.
Buehler has five tackles, with 1.5 for los, and a pass breakup on the season.
The Rams play at Ripon (Wis.) on Saturday.
Decker Wirtz is a West Central graduate and a junior offensive lineman for Coe College. He did not play during the Kohawks’ 28-21 win against Hope College.
The Kohawks host Simpson College on Saturday.
Golf
Jacob Mahloch is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Upper Iowa.
The Peacocks began their season Monday at the Washburn Invitational in Topeka, Kansas.
Mariah Nuss is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore for Northern Iowa. Nuss was not among the
scoring quintet as the Panthers placed ninth at the Redbird Invitational in Normal, Illinois.
The Panthers played at the Jackrabbit Invitational yesterday and today.
Molly Wenthold is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a junior for Upper Iowa.
Wenthold was not among the scoring quintet as the Peacocks placed 15th at the Southwestern Oklahoma State University Invitational.
The Peacocks play at Winona State Sept. 27-28.
Shooting
Aryn Glew is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
Hunter Cummings is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
The RedTails have participated in two events, against Kirkwood CC and Southeastern CC. No results for either meet was available as of press time.
Volleyball
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore libero/defensive specialist for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (6-2) split matches at the Capital Classic in Springfield, Ill.
Beesecker played in two matches and eight sets. She collected seven digs. Beesecker has played in seven matches and 25 sets. She has 31 digs and three assists on the year.
UIU hosts Wisconsin-Parkside at 6 p.m. today.
Jenna Brandt is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and junior setter for Northern Iowa. The Panthers (4-5) went 2-1 at the Washington State University tournament.
Brandt started all three matches and played in nine sets. She collected 43 assists, 12 digs and two aces.
Brandt has started seven matches and played in 30 sets. She has accounted for 136 assists, 41 digs, seven aces and one kill.
UNI hosts Iowa State on Wednesday and plays in the Marquette Invitational this weekend.
Mikenna Joerger is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a junior middle blocker for Winona State University. The Warriors (8-0) went 4-0 at the University of Indianapolis tournament.
Joerger has not participated in any matches.
Becca Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a graduate student for Winona State University. Pagel played in four matches and 13 sets. She collected 57 digs, 15 assists and five aces.
Pagel has played in eight matches and 27 sets. She has accounted for 143 digs, 28 assists and eight aces.
WSU hosts Northern State on Friday and Minnesota State Mankato on Saturday.
Marlee Squires is a West Central graduate and a freshman for Coe College.
The Kohawks (4-4) went 1-2 at the Cornell Classic.
Squires has not
participated in any matches this season.
Coe plays at Luther
College at 7:30 p.m. today and heads to the Viking Classic in Rock Island, Ill., this weekend.