Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.

Basketball

Cassidy Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore center for Upper Iowa.

The Peacocks (1-4, 0-1) have lost four consecutive games, including a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference opener.

Pagel has played in two games. She has shot 1 for 3 from the field and scored two points. She has accumulated two rebounds.

UIU plays at Mankato State today.

Jacob King is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman guard for Cornell. The Rams (3-3) beat Illinois College, 82-75, on Tuesday. King has not played in any games.

James Stimson is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore guard for Cornell. Stimson has not played in any games.

The Rams host Lake Forest on Saturday.

Abby Reichter is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman guard for Cornell. The Rams (3-3) lost to Illinois College, 72-51, Tuesday. Reichter played three minutes, going 0 for 1 from 3-point range and committing one turnover.

The Rams host Lake Forest on Saturday.

Bowling

Emma Pitz is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.

Jonathan Rader is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.

Ryan Rochford is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.

Both teams played at the 2021 National Collegiate Team Match Games hosted by McKendree on Nov. 27-28. Results were not available.

Hunter Kelly is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore for Wartburg.

The Knights head to the Morningside Mustang Invitational on Saturday and Sunday.

Volleyball

Mikenna Joerger is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a junior middle blocker for Winona State University.

Joerger has played in five matches and six sets. She has two kills and one total block.

Becca Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a graduate student for Winona State.

Pagel has played in 32 matches and 115 sets. She has accounted for 598 digs, 126 assists, 34 aces and a kill. Pagel played in 13 sets. She collected 63 digs, 15 assists and four aces.

The Warriors (28-4) face Washburn today in an NCAA Division II tournament first round match in Warrensburg, Mo.

Wrestling

Jordan Baumler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt junior heavyweight for Upper Iowa (1-0). He is 7-3 on the season.

Bodie Garnier is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a redshirt senior 197-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 3-4 on the season.

Gunner Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt freshman 149-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 2-1.

Donny Schmit is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a redshirt junior 133-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 10-4 on the season.

UIU wrestles at the Augustana University Open on Friday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Kari German is a Starmont graduate and sophomore for Indian Hills Community College. She has not participated in any matches this season.

IHCC wrestles at William Penn on Tuesday.

Brock Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior 197-pounder for Wartburg College (2-0). He is 0-3 on the season.

Wartburg hosts the Aaron Wernimont/Kenny Anderson Duals on Friday.

Treyten Steffen is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore 197-pounder for Cornell (1-1). He placed fifth at the Coe College Open, closing with a medical forfeit win.

He is 4-7 on the season.

Cornell wrestles at the Milwaukee School of Engineering on Saturday.

