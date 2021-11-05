Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.
Football
Jonathan Buehler is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman linebacker for Cornell College. The Rams (2-6, 2-5 Midwest Conference) fell to Illinois College, 39-7. He had four total tackles, with a tackle for loss.
Buehler has 27 tackles, with 4.5 for loss, two pass breakups, one QB hit and one sack.
Cornell plays at Knox College today.
Brett Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior wide receiver for Wartburg Wartburg College (5-3, 4-2 American Rivers Conference). The Knights fell to Buena Vista, 24-20, but Meyer caught three passes for 61 yards.
Meyer has six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown this season.
Tanner Blaylock is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg. Blaylock has started eight games.
Ethan Lape is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a senior offensive lineman for Wartburg. Lape has
started eight games.
Lape has one tackle.
Blayde Bellis is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman wide receiver for Wartburg. He did not participate in the Buena Vista game. Bellis has one carry for 11 yards this season.
Jordan Rubner is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman linebacker for Wartburg. Rubner did not participate in the game.
Rubner has half a tackle.
Colin Schrader is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior defensive back for Wartburg. Schrader did not participate in the game.
Schrader has 4.5 tackles and an interception.
Ben Weepie is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior linebacker for Wartburg. Weepie did not participate in the game.
Weepie has 14.5 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup.
Wartburg hosts Nebraska Wesleyan today.
Volleyball
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore libero/defensive specialist for Upper Iowa University. The Peacocks (17-8, 10-6 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) upset No. 10 Concordia University-St. Paul in a sweep Tuesday.
Beesecker played in three sets. She collected three digs and an ace.
Beesecker has played in 23 matches and 73 sets. She has 112 digs, 12 assists and four aces.
UIU hosted the University of Mary on Friday and host Minot State today.
Jenna Brandt is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and junior setter for the University of Northern Iowa. The Panthers (8-15, 3-7 Missouri Valley Conference) went 0-2 in MVC play over the weekend.
Brandt started both matches and played in nine sets. She collected 24 assists, 10 digs and three aces.
Brandt has played in 23 matches and 86 sets. She has 351 assists, 143 digs, 18 aces and one kill.
UNI plays at Drake on Friday and at Valparaiso (Ind.) on Monday.
Mikenna Joerger is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a junior middle blocker for Winona State University. The Warriors (22-3, 13-3 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) swept Mankato State on Wednesday.
Joerger did not play in the match.
Joerger has played in three matches. She has one attack attempt.
Becca Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a graduate student for Winona State. Pagel played in three sets Wednesday. She collected 25 digs, three assists and an ace.
Pagel earned the NSIC Defensive Player of the Week for the prior weekend’s production in four-set wins at Upper Iowa and then-No. 7 Concordia-St. Paul. She picked up 47 digs total.
Pagel has played in 25 matches and 89 sets. She has accounted for 468 digs, 96 assists, 20 aces and a kill.
WSU hosted Minot State on Friday and the University of Mary today.
Wrestling
Jordan Baumler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt junior heavyweight for Upper Iowa. He went 21-6 in 2019-20.
Bodie Garnier is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a redshirt senior 197-pounder for Upper Iowa. He went 16-8 in 2019-20.
Gunner Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt freshman 149-pounder for Upper Iowa. He redshirted in 2019-20.
Donny Schmit is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a redshirt junior 133-pounder for Upper Iowa. He went 23-10 in 2019-20.
Upper Iowa wrestles at the Simpson College Open today.
Kari German is a Starmont graduate and sophomore for Indians Hills Community College. German went 1-2 last season.
IHCC wrestles at the Falcon Invitational today.
Brock Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior 197-pounder for
Wartburg College. He went 2-8 in 2020-21.
Wartburg wrestles at Simpson College on Wednesday.
Treyten Steffen is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore 197-pounder for Cornell College. The Rams beat Simpson, 30-18, Thursday in a dual.
Steffen’s 14-5 major decision clinched the team victory (30-15). Steffen had six takedowns during the match.
Cornell wrestles at the Wisconsin-Platteville Super 8 today.