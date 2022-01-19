Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.

Basketball

Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore guard for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (4-12, 1-9 Northern Sun) split their last NSIC weekend.

Beesecker has played in two games. She has shot 1 of 1 from the field, 1 of 2 from the line and scored three points. She has accumulated three rebounds and an assist.

Cassidy Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore center for Upper Iowa. She has been out with an injury for most of the season.

Pagel has played in five games. She has shot 3 for 8 from the field and scored six points. She has accumulated seven rebounds and a block.

UIU plays at Northern State on Friday and Minnesota State-Moorhead on Saturday.

Jacob King is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman guard for Cornell. The Rams (9-4, 4-0 Midwest Conference) have won three in a row. King has not played in any games.

James Stimson is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore guard for Cornell. Stimson has not played in any games.

The Rams are off until Jan. 23 because of schedule postponements.

Abby Reichter is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman guard for Cornell. The Rams (8-3, 3-1 MWC) have won five in a row. Reichter has played in three games. She is 0 for 3 from 3-point range.

The Rams are off until Jan. 23 because of schedule postponements.

Bowling

Emma Pitz is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.

Jonathan Rader is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.

Ryan Rochford is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.

The RedTails bowled at the Midwest Classic. Results were unavailable as of press time. HCC bowls at the Clarke Invitational on Jan. 29-30 in Dubuque.

Hunter Kelly is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore for Wartburg.

The Knights bowled in Las Vegas during two tournaments over four days, but no results were available.

Wartburg bowls at the Clarke Invitational on Jan. 29-30 in Dubuque.

Wrestling

Jordan Baumler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt junior heavyweight for Upper Iowa (3-3, 0-1 Northern Sun). He is 8-4 on the season.

Bodie Garnier is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a redshirt senior 197-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 5-10.

Gunner Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt freshman 149-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 6-3.

Donny Schmit is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a redshirt junior 133-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 10-2.

The Peacocks have had their past three duals canceled because of COVID-related medical issues. UIU wrestles at St. Cloud State on Jan. 27.

Kari German is a Starmont graduate and sophomore for Indian Hills Community College (4-0). The Warriors participated in the York Open on Jan. 14.

German went 1-2 at 123 pounds. She earned a second-round pin and won by technical fall, 12-2.

The Warriors wrestle at Ottawa (Kansas) University on Monday.

Brock Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior 197-pounder for

Wartburg College (5-0, 2-0 American Rivers Conference). He is 2-8 on the season.

Wartburg wrestles at the A-R-C duals on Saturday in Dubuque.

Treyten Steffen is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore 197-pounder for Cornell (5-2). The Rams placed third at the Mike Duroe Invitational on Saturday. He went 2-2 and is 15-15 on the season.

Cornell hosts Iowa Wesleyan on Friday.

