Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.
Football
Blayde Bellis is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman wide receiver for Wartburg College (2-2, 1-1 American Rivers Conference). The Knights fell, 49-24, at Central. He had one carry for 11 yards in the game.
Tanner Blaylock is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College. Blaylock has started four games.
Isiah Corbin is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman offensive lineman for Wartburg College. He is redshirting this season.
Ethan Lape is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a senior offensive lineman for Wartburg College. Lape has started four games.
Liam McIntyre is a North Fayette Valley
graduate and a freshman linebacker for Wartburg College. He is redshirting this season.
Brett Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior wide receiver for Wartburg College. Meyer played defensive back against Central.
Meyer has two catches for 36 yards on the season.
Tyler Ott is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman wide receiver for Wartburg College. He is redshirting this season.
Luke Rochford is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman offensive lineman for Wartburg College. He is redshirting this season.
Kale Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman linebacker for Wartburg College. He is redshirting this season.
Jordan Rubner is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman linebacker for Wartburg College. Rubner has half a tackle on the season.
Colin Schrader is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior defensive back for Wartburg College. Schrader has two tackles and an interception on the season.
Cooper Smock is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman defensive lineman for Wartburg College. He is redshirting this season.
Ben Weepie is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior linebacker for Wartburg
College. Weepie had eight tackles against Central.
Weepie has 17.5 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup on the season.
The Knights host Loras on Saturday.
Jonathan Buehler is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman linebacker for Cornell College. The Rams (1-3, 1-2 Midwest Conference) lost 17-0 at Lake Forest. He had a pass breakup and half a tackle.
Buehler has 9.5 tackles, with 2.5 for loss, two pass breakups and one sack on the season.
The Rams host Lawrence on Saturday.
Decker Wirtz is a West Central graduate and a junior offensive lineman for Coe College.
The Kohawks host Central on Saturday.
Golf
Jacob Mahloch is an
Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Upper Iowa. He tied for 22nd at the Watkins Invitational in Winona, Minn., Sept. 27-28. Mahloch shot 151, with a 74 and 77. The Peacocks placed sixth with a 609.
The Peacocks play at Lewis University on Monday and Tuesday.
Mariah Nuss is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore for Northern Iowa. She has not played in any fall tournament this season.
The Panthers play at the Stampede at the Creek on Oct. 4-5 in Omaha, Neb.
Shooting
Aryn Glew is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
Hunter Cummings is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
The RedTails competed at Iowa Lakes Community College & Northwest Iowa on Saturday.
Volleyball
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore libero/defensive specialist for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (12-4, 5-2 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) went 2-0 on the road last weekend.
Beesecker played in both matches and four sets. She collected seven digs and one assist.
Beesecker has played in 15 matches and 48 sets. She has 64 digs, 10 assists and an ace.
UIU hosts St. Cloud State and Minnesota-Duluth this weekend.
Jenna Brandt is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and junior setter for Northern Iowa. The Panthers (6-11, 1-3 Missouri Valley Conference) went 0-2 in MVC play over the weekend.
Brandt started both matches and played in seven sets. She collected 30 assists, an ace and seven digs.
Brandt has played in 17 matches and 59 sets. She has accounted for 259 assists, 97 digs, 14 aces and one kill.
UNI plays at Missouri State and Southern Illinois this Friday and Saturday.
Mikenna Joerger is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a junior middle blocker for Winona State University. The Warriors (14-1, 6-1 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) went 2-0 during a three-game road swing; the third road game was Tuesday night before press time.
Joerger played in one set apiece at Minnesota-Crookston and Bemidji State. She had one attack attempt.
Becca Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a graduate student for Winona State University. Pagel played in two matches and six sets. She collected 34 digs, nine assists and two aces.
Pagel has played in 15 matches and 48 sets. She has accounted for 245 digs, 51 assists, 12 aces and a kill.
WSU hosts Minnesota-Duluth and St. Cloud State this weekend.
Marlee Squires is a West Central graduate and a freshman for Coe College.
The Kohawks (15-6, 3-0 American Rivers Conference) went 3-1 during the past week.
Squires has not participated in any matches.
Coe faces the University of Dubuque today and plays at the Elmhurst College Invitational this weekend.