Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.
Basketball
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore guard for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (1-6, 0-3) have lost six consecutive games.
Beesecker has played in one game.
Cassidy Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore center for Upper Iowa.
Pagel has played in three games. She has shot 1 for 4 from the field and scored two points. She has accumulated three rebounds and a block.
UIU plays at the University of Sioux Falls on Friday.
Jacob King is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman guard for Cornell. The Rams (4-3, 2-0 Midwest Conference) beat Lake Forest, 73-68, on Saturday. King has not played in any games.
James Stimson is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore guard for Cornell. Stimson has not played in any games.
The Rams play at Grinnell on Wednesday.
Abby Reichter is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman guard for Cornell. The Rams (4-3, 1-1 MWC) beat Lake Forest, 68-55, on Saturday. Reichter played one minute.
The Rams play at Grinnell on Wednesday.
Bowling
Emma Pitz is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
Jonathan Rader is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
Ryan Rochford is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
Results were not available as of press time for HCC’s last two meets.
Hunter Kelly is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore for Wartburg.
The Knights played to the Morningside Mustang Invitational last weekend. Results were not available as of press time.
The Knights head to Las Vegas from Dec. 18-21 for two meets.
Volleyball
Mikenna Joerger is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a junior middle blocker for Winona State University (28-5). The Warriors fell, 3-1, to Washburn during an NCAA Division II tournament first round match.
Joerger played in five matches and six sets. She had two kills and one total block.
Becca Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a graduate student for Winona State.
Pagel played in 33 matches and 119 sets. She accounted for 616 digs, 130 assists, 35 aces and a kill.
Wrestling
Jordan Baumler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt junior heavyweight for Upper Iowa (1-1, 0-1 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference).
Baumler fell, 4-1, to Augustana’s Steven Hajas during the Vikings’ 29-9 dual meet victory.
He is 7-4 on the season.
Bodie Garnier is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a redshirt senior 197-pounder for Upper Iowa. Garnier lost to Augustana’s Daniel Bishoip by 18-3 technical fall.
He is 3-5 on the season.
Gunner Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt freshman 149-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 2-1.
Donny Schmit is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a redshirt junior 133-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 10-4 on the season.
UIU wrestles against the University of Central Missouri on Sunday.
Kari German is a Starmont graduate and sophomore for Indian Hills Community College. She has not participated in any matches this season.
IHCC wrestles at William Penn today.
Brock Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior 197-pounder for Wartburg College (3-0, 2-0 American Rivers Conference). He is 0-3 on the season.
Wartburg hosts the Dick Walker duals on Saturday.
Treyten Steffen is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore 197-pounder for Cornell (1-1). He went 1-2 at the at the Milwaukee School of Engineering Invitational.
He is 5-9 on the season.
Cornell wrestles at Loras on Friday.