Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.
Basketball
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore guard for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (1-8, 0-5) have lost eight consecutive games.
Beesecker has played in one game.
Cassidy Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore center for Upper Iowa.
Pagel has played in four games. She has shot 1 for 6 from the field and scored two points. She has accumulated five rebounds and a block.
UIU hosts Crown College today.
Jacob King is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman guard for Cornell. The Rams (6-3, 4-0 Midwest Conference) have won five in a row. King has not played in any games.
James Stimson is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore guard for Cornell. Stimson has played in two games. He is 0 for 2 from the free-throw line. And has one rebound.
The Rams play at Coe on Wednesday.
Abby Reichter is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman guard for Cornell. The Rams (6-3, 3-1 MWC) has won three in a row. Reichter has played in two games. She is 0 for 1 from 3-point range and has one turnover.
Bowling
Emma Pitz is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
Jonathan Rader is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
Ryan Rochford is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
The RedTails are off until Jan. 15.
Hunter Kelly is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore for Wartburg. He placed 39th with a 988 score through six games, a 165 average, at the Morningside College Mustang Invitational from Dec. 4-5.
The Knights head to Las Vegas on Saturday.
Wrestling
Jordan Baumler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt junior heavyweight for Upper Iowa (1-1, 0-1 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference).
Baumler beat Central Missouri’s Trevor Hankins, 2-0, during the Peacocks’ 32-6 dual meet victory Sunday.
He is 8-4 on the season.
Bodie Garnier is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a redshirt senior 197-pounder for Upper Iowa. Garnier beat Central Missouri’s Roger Carranco, 10-4.
He is 5-7 on the season.
Gunner Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt freshman 149-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 6-3.
Donny Schmit is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a redshirt junior 133-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 9-2 on the season.
UIU is off until a dual at Southwest Minnesota State on Jan. 14.
Kari German is a Starmont graduate and sophomore for Indian Hills Community College. German picked up a forfeit win during a 34-12 dual meet against Chadron State on Saturday.
The Warriors (4-0) won four consecutive dual matches between last Tuesday and Saturday.
Brock Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior 197-pounder for
Wartburg College (3-0, 2-0 American Rivers Conference). He is 0-3 on the season.
Wartburg hosts the Dick Walker duals on Saturday.
Treyten Steffen is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore 197-pounder for Cornell (1-2). He was pinned by Loras’ Colin Murphy during a 40-6 loss Friday.
He is 6-10 on the season.
Cornell wrestles the Prairie Wolf Duals on Saturday in Lincoln, Neb.