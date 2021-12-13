Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.

Basketball

Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore guard for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (1-8, 0-5) have lost eight consecutive games.

Beesecker has played in one game.

Cassidy Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore center for Upper Iowa.

Pagel has played in four games. She has shot 1 for 6 from the field and scored two points. She has accumulated five rebounds and a block.

UIU hosts Crown College today.

Jacob King is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman guard for Cornell. The Rams (6-3, 4-0 Midwest Conference) have won five in a row. King has not played in any games.

James Stimson is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore guard for Cornell. Stimson has played in two games. He is 0 for 2 from the free-throw line. And has one rebound.

The Rams play at Coe on Wednesday.

Abby Reichter is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman guard for Cornell. The Rams (6-3, 3-1 MWC) has won three in a row. Reichter has played in two games. She is 0 for 1 from 3-point range and has one turnover.

The Rams play at Coe on Wednesday.

Bowling

Emma Pitz is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.

Jonathan Rader is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.

Ryan Rochford is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.

The RedTails are off until Jan. 15.

Hunter Kelly is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore for Wartburg. He placed 39th with a 988 score through six games, a 165 average, at the Morningside College Mustang Invitational from Dec. 4-5.

The Knights head to Las Vegas on Saturday.

Wrestling

Jordan Baumler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt junior heavyweight for Upper Iowa (1-1, 0-1 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference).

Baumler beat Central Missouri’s Trevor Hankins, 2-0, during the Peacocks’ 32-6 dual meet victory Sunday.

He is 8-4 on the season.

Bodie Garnier is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a redshirt senior 197-pounder for Upper Iowa. Garnier beat Central Missouri’s Roger Carranco, 10-4.

He is 5-7 on the season.

Gunner Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt freshman 149-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 6-3.

Donny Schmit is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a redshirt junior 133-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 9-2 on the season.

UIU is off until a dual at Southwest Minnesota State on Jan. 14.

Kari German is a Starmont graduate and sophomore for Indian Hills Community College. German picked up a forfeit win during a 34-12 dual meet against Chadron State on Saturday.

The Warriors (4-0) won four consecutive dual matches between last Tuesday and Saturday.

Brock Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior 197-pounder for

Wartburg College (3-0, 2-0 American Rivers Conference). He is 0-3 on the season.

Wartburg hosts the Dick Walker duals on Saturday.

Treyten Steffen is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore 197-pounder for Cornell (1-2). He was pinned by Loras’ Colin Murphy during a 40-6 loss Friday.

He is 6-10 on the season.

Cornell wrestles the Prairie Wolf Duals on Saturday in Lincoln, Neb.

Tags

Trending Food Videos