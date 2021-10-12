Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.
Football
Blayde Bellis is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman wide receiver for Wartburg College (3-2, 2-1 American Rivers Conference). The Knights beat Loras, 58-21. Bellis did not participate in the game.
Bellis has one carry for 11 yards.
Tanner Blaylock is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College. Blaylock has started five games.
Isiah Corbin is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman offensive lineman for Wartburg College. He is redshirting this season.
Ethan Lape is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a senior offensive lineman for Wartburg College. Lape has started five games.
Liam McIntyre is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman linebacker for Wartburg College. He is redshirting this season.
Brett Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior wide receiver for Wartburg College. Meyer had one reception for 31 yards and a touchdown.
Meyer has three catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.
Tyler Ott is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman wide receiver for Wartburg College. He is redshirting this season.
Luke Rochford is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman offensive lineman for Wartburg College. He is redshirting this season.
Kale Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman linebacker for Wartburg College. He is redshirting this season.
Jordan Rubner is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman linebacker for Wartburg College. Rubner did not participate in the game.
Rubner has half a tackle.
Colin Schrader is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior defensive back for Wartburg College. Schrader had a solo tackle.
Schrader has three tackles and an interception.
Cooper Smock is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman defensive lineman for Wartburg College. He is redshirting this season.
Ben Weepie is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior linebacker for Wartburg College. Weepie participated but did not record a statistic.
Weepie has 14.5 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup.
The Knights play at Luther College on Saturday.
Jonathan Buehler is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman linebacker for Cornell College. The Rams (2-3, 2-2 Midwest Conference) beat Lawrence, 35-24. He had 1.5 tackles, with half a tackle for loss.
Buehler has 11 tackles, with three for loss, two pass breakups and one sack.
The Rams host Lawrence on Saturday.
Decker Wirtz is a West Central graduate and a junior offensive lineman for Coe College. Wirtz did not participate as the Kohawks (3-2, 1-2 A-R-C) lost to Central College, 55-21.
Coe plays at Loras College on Saturday.
Golf
Jacob Mahloch is an Oelwein graduate and a junior for Upper Iowa. He did not participate at the Flyer Intercollegiate in Lewis, Ill., Oct. 4-5. The Peacocks placed 15th with a 642.
The Peacocks play at Missouri Western State on Tuesday in their final fall competition.
Mariah Nuss is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore for Northern Iowa. She has not played in any fall tournament this season.
The Panthers played at the Stampede at the Creek on Oct. 4-5 in Omaha, Neb. and at the Coyote Creek Classic in Peoria, Ill. Results were not available as of press time.
Shooting
Aryn Glew is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
Hunter Cummings is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
The RedTails competed at the SCTP Collegiate Nationals on Oct. 5 and at Northeast Iowa Community College on Oct. 9.
Volleyball
Jenna Brandt is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and junior setter for Northern Iowa. The Panthers (7-12, 1-4 Missouri Valley Conference) went 1-1 in MVC play over the weekend.
Brandt started both matches and played in 10 sets. She collected 43 assists and 18 digs.
Brandt has played in 19 matches and 69 sets. She has accounted for 302 assists, 115 digs, 14 aces and one kill.
UNI hosts Evansville and Indiana State this Friday and Saturday.
Mikenna Joerger is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a junior middle blocker for Winona State University. The Warriors (16-2, 7-2 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) went 2-1 during a three-game road swing.
Joerger has played in two matches. She has one attack attempt.
Becca Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a graduate student for Winona State University. Pagel played in three matches and 13 sets. She collected 64 digs, nine assists and six aces.
Pagel has played in 18 matches and 61 sets. She has accounted for 309 digs, 60 assists, 18 aces and a kill.
WSU hosts Southwest Minnesota State and Sioux Falls this weekend.
Marlee Squires is a West Central graduate and a freshman for Coe College.
The Kohawks (17-6, 5-0 American Rivers Conference) went 2-0 in ARC play over the weekend.
Squires has played for the Kohawks’ junior varsity team all season.
Coe hosts Wisconsin-Platteville today at 7 p.m. and Wartburg on Saturday.