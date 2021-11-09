Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics.
If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.
Basketball
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman guard for Upper Iowa.
Cassidy Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman center for Upper Iowa.
The Peacocks open the season with two games in Jefferson City, Mo. They play the University of Arkansas-Monticello on Friday and Southern Arkansas University on Saturday.
Jacob King is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman guard for Cornell. The Rams (1-1) opened the year with a win at Eureka and loss to Coe. King did not play in either game.
James Stimson is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore guard for Cornell. Stimson did not play in either game.
The Rams host Wartburg tonight.
Abby Reichter is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman guard for Cornell. The Rams (0-1) lost, 64-60, to Coe on Monday. Reichter did not play in the game.
The Rams play at Luther
College on Sunday.
Bowling
Emma Pitz is a Sumner-
Fredericksburg graduate and a
freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
Jonathan Rader is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
Ryan Rochford is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
The RedTails have competed in four invitationals. Results were not available as of press time. The men’s team heads to the Bronco Open in Hastings, Neb., Nov. 6-7. The women’s team heads to the McKendree Invitational on Nov. 27.
Hunter Kelly is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore for Wartburg. Kelly bowled a 648 during the Cedar Valley Invitational One and a 618 at the Cedar Valley Invitational Two in mid-October.
The Knights bowled at the Five Seasons Classic hosted by Mount Mercy Oct. 30-31. Results were not available.
The Knights host the Leatherneck Classic on Nov. 13-14.
Football
Blayde Bellis is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman wide receiver for Wartburg College (6-3, 5-2 American Rivers Conference). The Knights beat Nebraska Wesleyan, 50-14. Bellis did not participate in the game.
Bellis has one carry for 11 yards.
Tanner Blaylock is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg. Blaylock has started nine games.
Ethan Lape is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a senior offensive lineman for Wartburg. Lape has started nine games and ran for a 1-yard touchdown against Nebraska Wesleyan.
Lape has one tackle and one rush for 1 yard and a touchdown.
Brett Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior wide receiver for Wartburg. Meyer did not participate in the game.
Meyer has six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown.
Jordan Rubner is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman linebacker for Wartburg. Rubner did not participate in the game.
Rubner has half a tackle.
Colin Schrader is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior defensive back for Wartburg. Schrader made 1.5 tackles.
Schrader has 6 tackles and an interception.
Ben Weepie is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior linebacker for Wartburg. Weepie did not participate in the game.
Weepie has 14.5 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup.
Wartburg plays at Simpson College on Saturday.
Jonathan Buehler is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman linebacker for Cornell College. The Rams (3-6, 3-5 Midwest Conference) beat Knox, 35-34. He had one total tackle.
Buehler has 28 tackles, with 4.5 for loss, two pass breakups, one QB hit and one sack.
Cornell plays at Grinnell on Saturday.
Volleyball
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore libero/defensive specialist for Upper Iowa University. The Peacocks (19-8, 12-6 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) went 2-0 in NSIC play over the weekend.
Beesecker played in six sets. She collected 13 digs and seven aces.
Beesecker has played in 25 matches and 79 sets. She has 125 digs, 12 assists and 11 aces.
UIU plays at Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D., on Friday and at MSU-Moorhead in Moorhead, Minn., on Saturday.
Jenna Brandt is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and junior setter for the University of Northern Iowa. The Panthers (11-16, 6-8 Missouri Valley Conference) went 2-0 in MVC play over the weekend.
Brandt played in seven sets. She collected 24 assists, 13 digs, three kills and two aces.
Brandt has played in 27 matches and 102 sets. She has 422 assists, 184 digs, 21 aces and six kills.
UNI plays at Indiana State on Friday and at Evansville (Ind.) on Saturday.
Mikenna Joerger is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a junior middle blocker for Winona State University. The Warriors (24-3, 15-3 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) went 2-0 in NSIC play over the weekend.
Joerger played in three sets. She accumulated two kills, and one total block.
Joerger has played in five matches and six sets. She has two kills and one total block.
Becca Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a graduate student for Winona State. Pagel played in six sets. She collected 30 digs, seven aces and six assists.
Pagel earned her third NSIC Defensive Player of the Week honor.
Pagel has played in 27 matches and 95 sets. She has accounted for 498 digs, 102 assists, 27 aces and a kill.
WSU plays at MSU-Moorhead on Friday and at Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D., on Saturday.
Wrestling
Jordan Baumler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt junior heavyweight for Upper Iowa. He went 4-0 at the Luther Hill Invitational hosted by Simpson College.
Bodie Garnier is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a redshirt senior 197-pounder for Upper Iowa. He went 2-1.
Gunner Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt freshman 149-pounder for Upper Iowa. He went 2-1.
Donny Schmit is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a redshirt junior 133-pounder for Upper Iowa. He went 3-1.
Upper Iowa wrestles Ouachita Baptist in La Crosse, Wis. on Friday and at the Luther Open on Saturday.
Kari German is a Starmont graduate and sophomore for Indians Hills Community College. German did not wrestle at the Falcon Invitational in Park City, Kan.
IHCC wrestles at the Lindenwood Open in St. Charles, Mo., on Nov. 21.
Brock Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior 197-pounder for
Wartburg College. He went 2-8 in 2020-21.
Wartburg wrestles at Simpson College today.
Treyten Steffen is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore 197-pounder for Cornell College. The Rams participated in the UW-Platteville on Saturday.
Steffen (2-2) went 1-2 with a decision.
Cornell wrestles at Wisconsin-Platteville on Thursday.