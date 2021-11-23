Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.
Basketball
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman guard for Upper Iowa.
Cassidy Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore center for Upper Iowa.
The Peacocks (1-2) lost, 78-64, to Rockhurst and opened Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play against Winona State on Tuesday.
Pagel has played in one game. She has shot 1 for 3 from the field and scored two points. She has accumulated two rebounds.
UIU plays at Truman State on Sunday.
Jacob King is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman guard for Cornell. The Rams (2-3) went 1-1 at the Buzz Levick tournament. King has not played in any games.
James Stimson is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore guard for Cornell. Stimson has played in two games. He has shot 0 for 2 from the free-throw line. He has accumulated one rebound
The Rams host Illinois College on Nov. 30.
Abby Reichter is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman guard for Cornell. The Rams (2-2) went 1-1 recently. Reichter has not played in any games.
The Rams host Luther College on Saturday.
Bowling
Emma Pitz is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
Jonathan Rader is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
Ryan Rochford is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
Both teams head to the McKendree Invitational on Nov. 27-28.
Hunter Kelly is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore for Wartburg.
The Knights head to the Morningside Mustang Invitational on Dec. 4-5.
Volleyball
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore libero/defensive specialist for Upper Iowa University. The Peacocks (20-10) fell to Winona State, 3-1, in the NSIC first round to close the season. Beesecker had nine digs, one kill, one ace and one assist in the match.
Beesecker played in 29 matches and 90 sets. She finished with 147 digs, 14 assists, 13 aces and one kill.
Jenna Brandt is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and junior setter for the University of Northern Iowa. The Panthers (12-19, 7-11 Missouri Valley Conference) went 0-2 in MVC play to close the season. Brandt played in eight sets. She collected 24 assists and 11 digs.
Brandt played in 31 matches and 120 sets. She finished with 500 assists, 220 digs, 22 aces and eight kills.
Mikenna Joerger is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a junior middle blocker for Winona State University. The Warriors (28-4) went 2-1 at the NISC tournament, falling in the championship.
Joerger has played in five matches and six sets. She has two kills and one total block.
Becca Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a graduate student for Winona State.
Pagel has played in 32 matches and 115 sets. She has accounted for 598 digs, 126 assists, 34 aces and a kill. Pagel played in 13 sets. She collected 63 digs, 15 assists and four aces.
WSU faces Washburn on Dec. 2 during an NCAA Division II tournament opener in Warrensburg, Mo
.
Wrestling
Jordan Baumler is a North Fayette Valley
graduate and a redshirt junior heavyweight for Upper Iowa (1-0). He is 7-3 on the season.
Bodie Garnier is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a redshirt senior 197-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 3-4 on the season.
Gunner Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt freshman 149-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 2-1.
Donny Schmit is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a redshirt junior 133-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 10-4 on the season.
UIU wrestles at the Augustana University Open on Dec. 3 in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Kari German is a Starmont graduate and sophomore for Indian Hills Community College. She has not participated in any matches this season.
IHCC wrestles at William Penn on Dec. 7.
Brock Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior 197-pounder for Wartburg College (2-0). He is 0-3 on the season.
Wartburg hosts thew Aaron Wernimont/Kenny Anderson Duals on Dec. 3.
Treyten Steffen is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore 197-pounder for Cornell (1-1). He placed fifth at the Coe College Open, closing with a medical forfeit win. He is 4-7 on the season.
Cornell wrestles at Milwaukee School of Engineering on Dec. 4.