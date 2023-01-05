Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelwindailyregister.com.
Basketball
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelwindailyregister.com.
Basketball
Jacob King is an Oelwein graduate and a sophomore for Cornell. The Rams (4-9, 2-2 Midwest Conference) won on New Year’s Eve, 73-70. He has not played this season.
James Stimson is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior for Cornell. Stimson has one offensive rebound.
The Rams host Lake Forest on Saturday.
Gunner Meyer is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman for Upper Iowa. He is redshirting this season for fellow Wapsie alum and UIU head coach Brooks McKowen.
The Peacocks (7-7, 4-4 NSIC) lost on New Year’s Eve, 81-68. UIU averages 79.6 points per game.
UIU hosts Bemidji State on Friday and Minnesota Crookston on Saturday.
Cassidy Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior for Upper Iowa.
The Peacocks (5-8, 1-7) won on New Year’s Eve, 70-63
Pagel has scored 47 points, grabbed 37 rebounds, snagged seven assists and blocked two shots in 12 games. She is 18 for 48 from the field and 11 for 18 from the free-throw line.
UIU hosts Bemidji State on Friday and Minnesota Crookston on Saturday.
Kenlin Schmitt is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman at Luther College. The Norse (9-5, 4-1 A-R-C) beat Loras College, 68-62, on Wednesday.
Schmitt has scored four points and grabbed one rebound in three games. She is 1 for 1 from the field.
Luther plays at Simpson College on Saturday.
Wrestling
Jordan Baumler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and redshirt senior 285-pounder for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (1-0) haven’t wrestled since mid-Dec. He is 6-3 on the season.
Gunner Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and redshirt junior 165-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 6-5 on the season.
Donny Schmit is a Wapsie Valley graduate and redshirt senior 141-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 4-1 on the season.
The Peacocks wrestle at the NWCA National Duals this weekend in Louisville.
Treyten Steffen is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior 197-pounder for Cornell. The Rams (7-2) have won four dual matches in a row.
Steffen is 3-4 on the season.
The Rams host the Cliff Keen-Mike Duroe Invitational on Jan. 14.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Partly cloudy. High 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.