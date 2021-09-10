Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. Athletes are featured by season. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.
Football
Blayde Bellis is a
Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman wide receiver for Wartburg College. He did not register statistics during the Knights’ 44-3 win against Monmouth.
Tanner Blaylock is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College. He started during the Knights’ 44-3 win against Monmouth.
Isiah Corbin is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman offensive lineman for Wartburg College. He did not register statistics during the Knights’ 44-3 win against Monmouth.
Ethan Lape is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a senior offensive lineman for Wartburg College. He started during the Knights’ 44-3 win against Monmouth.
Liam McIntyre is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman linebacker for Wartburg College. He did not register statistics during the Knights’ 44-3 win against Monmouth.
Brett Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg
graduate and a junior wide receiver for Wartburg College. He did not register statistics during the Knights’ 44-3 win against Monmouth.
Tyler Ott is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman wide receiver for Wartburg College. He did not register statistics during the Knights’ 44-3 win against Monmouth.
Luke Rochford is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman offensive lineman for Wartburg College. He did not register statistics during the Knights’ 44-3 win against Monmouth.
Kale Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman linebacker for Wartburg College. He did not register statistics during the Knights’ 44-3 win against Monmouth.
Jordan Rubner is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman linebacker for Wartburg College. He collected half a tackle against Monmouth.
Colin Schrader is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior defensive back for Wartburg College. He collected two tackles and an interception during the Knights’ 44-3 win against Monmouth.
Cooper Smock is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman defensive lineman for Wartburg College. He did not register statistics during the Knights’ 44-3 win against Monmouth.
Ben Weepie is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior linebacker for Wartburg College. He collected a tackle during the Knights’ 44-3 win against Monmouth.
The Knights play at Gustavus on Saturday.
Jonathan Buehler is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman linebacker for Cornell College. He collected a tackle during the Rams’ 38-7 loss against Coe.
The Rams host Beloit on Saturday.
Decker Wirtz is a West Central graduate and a
junior offensive lineman for Coe College. He did not register statistics during the Kohawks’ 38-7 win at Cornell.
The Kohawks host Hope on Saturday.
Golf
Jacob Mahloch is an
Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Upper Iowa.
The Peacocks begin their season Monday at the
Washburn Invitational in Topeka, Kansas.
Mariah Nuss is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore for Northern Iowa. Nuss was not among the scoring quintet as the Panthers placed ninth at the Redbird Invitational in Normal, Illinois.
UNI plays at the Jackrabbit Invitational this Sunday and Monday.
Molly Wenthold is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a junior for Upper Iowa. Wenthold was not among the scoring quintet as the Peacocks placed 15th at the Southwestern Oklahoma State University Invitational.
UIU plays at Winona State University on Sept. 27-28.
Shooting
Aryn Glew is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
Hunter Cummings is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
The RedTails opened the season against Kirkwood Community College. No statistics were available as of press time. HCC is at Southeastern Community College today.
Volleyball
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore libero/defensive specialist for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (3-1) opened with three wins at the Miner Invitational in Rolla, Missouri.
Beesecker played in three matches and 10 sets. She collected 12 digs and three assists.
UIU plays at the Capital Classic in Springfield, Ill. this weekend.
Jenna Brandt is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and junior setter for Northern Iowa. The Panthers (2-4) went 0-3 at the University of Kentucky tournament.
Brandt started all three matches and played in nine sets. She collected 28 assists, 12 digs and one kill. Brandt has started five matches and played in 21 sets. She has accounted for 93 assists, 29 digs, five aces and one kill.
UNI plays this weekend at the Washington State University tournament.
Mikenna Joerger is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a junior middle blocker for Winona State University. The Warriors (5-0) are undefeated on the season.
Joerger has not participated in any matches this season.
Becca Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg
graduate and a graduate student for Winona State University. Pagel has played in five matches and 17 sets. She has 96 digs, 17 assists and five aces.
WSU plays at the University of Indianapolis tournament this weekend.
Marlee Squires is a West Central graduate and a freshman for Coe College.
The Kohawks (3-2) opened with three wins at the Macalester Invitational and lost in five to Cornell College on Wednesday.
Squires did not participate in either the tournament or the match against Cornell.
Coe heads to the Cornell Classic in Cedar Rapids this weekend.