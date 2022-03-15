Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.
Baseball
Dylan Muggler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and junior pitcher for Wartburg. The Knights are 5-5. Muggler has not pitched in any game this season.
Wartburg hosted Saint Mary’s University on Tuesday and hosts St. Olaf this weekend.
Golf
Mariah Nuss is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior for Northern Iowa. The Panthers are participating in the South Dakota State Jackrabbit Invitational in Boulder, Nev., Monday and Tuesday.
UNI faces Southern Illinois on March 28-29 in St. Louis, Mo.
Jacob Maloch is an Oelwein graduate and junior for Upper Iowa. The spring schedule begins later this month.
Softball
Carley Jeanes is an Oelwein graduate and sophomore second baseman for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks are 8-8. Jeanes has played in six games this season and is 0 for 2 with an RBI and two walks.
Upper Iowa plays at the Fairfield Inn and Suites Classic in St. Joseph, Mo., this weekend.
Kennedy Lape is an Oelwein graduate and freshman pitcher for Wartburg College. The Knights are 10-4. Lape has not pitched in any game this season.
Wartburg plays at the Pioneer Classic in Lexington, Kent., this weekend.
Abby Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and freshman infielder for Simpson College. The Storm is 6-2. Meyer has played in two games and scored two runs.
Simpson played Wisconsin Lutheran on Tuesday and plays Lasell University and Hamline on Thursday and four more games over the weekend in Clermont, Fla.
Track and field
Abby Boehm is a North Fayette Valley graduate and freshman thrower for South Dakota State University. She did not participate in any meet during the indoor season.
Marin Ehler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a senior thrower for Northern Iowa.
Riley Little is a Wapsie Valley graduate and senior sprinter for Northern Iowa.
Trevor Sauerbrei is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman sprinter for Northern Iowa.
The Panthers’ outdoor season begins April 2.
Ryin Lehmann is a North Fayette Valley graduate and sophomore for Wartburg.
The Knights’ outdoor season begins at the Texas Relays on March 25-26 in Seguin, Texas.
Tyler Lienau is a Jesup graduate and Iowa senior thrower. Lienau placed eighth during the indoor weight throw at the NCAA indoor championships March 11 with a 22.08-meter throw, collecting All-America honors in the process.
“To be able to not only make it to this meet, but to go out as an All-American in his final year and score points for the team is a big deal,” Iowa Director of Track and Field Joey Woody told Iowa’s sports information department. “I’m super proud of Tyler.”
The Hawkeyes participate at the Arizona State Baldy Castillo Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.
Emily Treptow is a Jesup graduate and junior distance runner for Memphis.
The Tigers begin the outdoor season this weekend at the Rhodes College Invitational in Memphis this weekend.