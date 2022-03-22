Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.
Golf
Mariah Nuss is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior for Northern Iowa. The Panthers placed 13th at the Jackrabbit Invitational March 14-15. Nuss did not participate in the invitational.
UNI faces Southern Illinois on March 28-29 in St. Louis, Mo.
Jacob Maloch is an Oelwein graduate and junior for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks participated in the Lindenwood Invitational in St. Charles, Mo., on Monday and Tuesday.
UIU participates in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference preview next Monday and Tuesday in Blue Springs, Mo.
Softball
Carley Jeanes is an Oelwein graduate and sophomore second baseman for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks are 9-11 and have lost two in a row. Jeanes has played in six games this season and is 0 for 2 with an RBI and two walks.
Upper Iowa opens NSIC play at Winona State on Tuesday.
Kennedy Lape is an Oelwein graduate and freshman pitcher for Wartburg College. The Knights are 13-5 and have won three consecutive games. Lape has not pitched in any game this season.
Wartburg hosts Webster University on Friday, hosts Dubuque on Saturday and plays at St. Catharine University in St. Paul, Minn., on Sunday.
Abby Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and freshman infielder for Simpson College. The Storm is 12-5. Meyer has played in four games and scored four runs.
Simpson plays at Greenville on Saturday and at Monmouth (Ill.) on Sunday.
Track and field
Abby Boehm is a North Fayette Valley graduate and freshman thrower for South Dakota State University. She did not participate in any meet during the indoor season.
Marin Ehler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a senior thrower for Northern Iowa.
Riley Little is a Wapsie Valley graduate and senior sprinter for Northern Iowa.
Trevor Sauerbrei is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman sprinter for Northern Iowa.
The Panthers’ outdoor season begins April 2.
Ryin Lehmann is a North Fayette Valley graduate and sophomore for Wartburg.
The Knights’ outdoor season begins at the Texas Relays this weekend in Seguin, Texas.
Tyler Lienau is a Jesup graduate and Iowa senior thrower. Lienau placed third in the hammer throw (60.52 meters) and eighth in the discus (49.41) at the Arizona State Baldy Castillo Invitational.
The Hawkeyes participate at the Stanford Invitational on April 1-2.
Emily Treptow is a Jesup graduate and junior distance runner for Memphis. Treptow placed third at the one-mile run (5 minutes, 24.64 seconds) during the Rhodes College Invitational.
The Tigers participate at the Raleigh Relays from Thursday through Saturday and the Ole Miss Classic on Friday and Saturday.