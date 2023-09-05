Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics.
Cross-country
Ray Gearhart is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Des Moines Area Community College. He placed 13th in 20 minutes, 41.0 seconds as the Bears placed second out of four teams at the Bill Buxton Invitational 6-kilometer race at Simpson College.
Jillian Prouty is an Oelwein graduate and a sophomore for DMACC. She placed 16th in 18:49.4 as the Bears placed second out of three teams at the Bill Buxton Invitational 4K at Simpson College.
The Bears run at the Trent Smith Invitational on Sept. 15 in Mason City.
Football
Hunter Kane is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman linebacker for Upper Iowa University. The Peacocks lost, 43-20, to Concordia University-St. Paul.
Braxton Kuker is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman defensive end for Upper Iowa.
Klay Seehase is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore defensive lineman for Upper Iowa. He started in the loss.
The Peacocks host Saint Ambrose on Saturday.
Isiah Corbin is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a junior offensive lineman for Wartburg College. The Knights won, 62-35, against Monmouth College.
Brandon Cushion is a West Central graduate and a freshman athlete for Wartburg. He played in the junior varsity game against Loras on Sunday.
Trace Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman wide receiver for Wartburg.
Tyler Ott is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a junior wide receiver for Wartburg.
Kale Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a junior linebacker for Wartburg.
Tanner Sauerbrei is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a junior tight end for Wartburg.
Parker Sperfslage is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman long snapper for Wartburg. He is currently out with an injury.
Cooper Smock is an Oelwein graduate and a junior offensive lineman for Wartburg.
The Knights play at Bethel University on Saturday.
Christian Stoler is an Oelwein graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Grand View University. The Vikings won, 24-7, at MidAmerica Nazarene.
The Vikings host Missouri Baptist on Saturday.
Golf
Jacob Mahloch is an Oelwein graduate and a graduate student for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks open in mid-September.
Emma Smock is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Wartburg. The Knights placed third at the Coe College Kohawk Invitational. Smock golfed as an individual and shot a 189 (91/98) to place 60th.
Volleyball
Morgan Brandt is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and sophomore setter for Iowa State University. The Cyclones (5-0) won the Grand Canyon University Invitational and are 5-0 for the first time since 2017. Brandt set a new career-high with 49 assists in the 25-20, 25-13, 23-25, 20-25, 15-11, five-set win against the tournament host. She added 12 digs, three aces, two blocks and two kills.
Brandt has collected 165 assists, 47 digs, 15 kills, nine aces, and six block assists in five starts.
The Cyclones play in the annual Cy-Hawk Classic today.
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior libero/defensive specialist for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (2-2) were .500 at the Seawolf Invitational.
Beesecker has collected 59 digs and 25 assists in four starts.
Lydia Imbrogno is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore outside hitter for Upper Iowa. Imbrogno has collected 37 digs, eight aces and three kills in four starts.
The Peacocks play at the Quincy Hawks Invitational this weekend.
Falynn Buehler is an Oelwein graduate and sophomore setter/middle blocker for Mount Mercy University. The Mustangs (7-3) ended the College of Saint Mary Labor Day tournament with a win.
Buehler has collected 31 assists, 24 digs, 10 aces and one kill in eight matches.
The Mustangs host Peru State and Graceland this weekend.
Emma Jones is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman defensive specialist for Wartburg. The Knights (1-3) have lost three in a row.
The Knights play four matches at the Augsburg Invitational this weekend.
Molly Trumblee is an Oelwein graduate and sophomore libero for Grand View. The Vikings (0-8) have lost eight in a row.
The Vikings are off until Sept. 12.