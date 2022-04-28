Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.
Softball
Carley Jeanes is an Oelwein graduate and sophomore second baseman for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks are 21-22 (12-11 NSIC). Jeanes has played in 10 games this season and is 0 for 4 with an RBI and two walks.
UIU played at Winona State on Thursday and at Moorhead State on Saturday.
Kennedy Lape is an Oelwein graduate and freshman pitcher for Wartburg College. The Knights are 24-10 (9-5 NSIC). Lape has not pitched this season.
Wartburg hosts Simpson College on Saturday.
Abby Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and freshman infielder for Simpson College. The Storm is 19-16 (4-10 A-R-C). Meyer has played in six games and scored four runs.
Simpson hosts Buena Vista on Sunday.
Track and field
Abby Boehm is a North Fayette Valley graduate and freshman thrower for South Dakota State University. Boehm placed 38th (10.67 meters) in the shot put at the South Dakota Challenge in Vermillion.
Marin Ehler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a senior thrower for Northern Iowa. She placed eighth in the hammer throw (52.50 meters) and shot put (14.82) at the University of Iowa Musco Twilight on Saturday.
Riley Little is a Wapsie Valley graduate and
senior sprinter for Northern Iowa. He placed fifth in the 110-meter hurdles (14.69) and 18th in the 200 (22.32).
Trevor Sauerbrei is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman sprinter for Northern Iowa. He placed fifth in the unseeded 400 (52.38).
The Panthers participated in the Drake Relays from Thursday through Saturday and the Kip Janvrin Invite in Indianola today.
Ryin Lehmann is a North Fayette Valley graduate and sophomore for Wartburg. She placed 17th in the 100 hurdles (16.64) at the Phil Esten Challenge in La Crosse, Wis.
Brody Stark is a
Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman for Wartburg. He placed 20th in the 110 hurdles (17.67) and 20th in the 400 hurdles (1:03.68).
The Knights participated in the Drake Relays and the Kip Janvrin Invite.
Tyler Lienau is a Jesup graduate and Iowa senior thrower. The Hawkeyes participated in the Drake
Relays.
Emily Treptow is a Jesup graduate and junior distance runner for Memphis.
The Tigers host the Memphis Invitational on Saturday.