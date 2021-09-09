Senior seasons are usually a time for athletes to advance themselves.
It’s true for West Central’s Taylor Adams-Carey as well. The Blue Devils’ multi-sport athlete played in just one varsity match as a junior after starting 30 of 33 matches as a sophomore.
One can imagine she would want to excel as much as possible, especially for a new coach.
Then the new coach hits Adams-Carey with a surprise — so, the team needs a new setter. So you’re changing positions.
“We had to find (a new one). (Carey) passed the test,” head coach Abbi Block said earlier in the season. “If we can get the sets where they are supposed to be, the hitters can do the rest.”
What made her believe Adams-Carey would be good in the role?
“Her ability to learn and how fast she picks up on things,” Block said Thursday. “She’s always asking questions to better her game.”
Adams-Carey and the late Kate Michels were primed to be the program’s two setters in a 6-2 formation, one where both setters are on the court all the time. Kinks are still being ironed out, but Adams-Carey has accumulated 57 of the team’s 64 assists through West Central’s (1-3) first four matches. She has also added two aces and two kills while running the program’s offense.
The senior noted the situation was “hard” in the recent aftermath of Michels’ passing after the Blue Devils’ opening triangular. Adams-Carey felt with more time and work, things would improve for all involved.
So did her coach.
“She took the transition well,” Block said. “She really picked up on where to place the ball. She’s starting to pick up on who likes what sets and where to place them.
“She’s rocked it so far. The hitters are doing great with adjusting to her being in there. The hitters are helping her with where they like the sets at as well.”
West Central plays at 9 a.m. Saturday in Jesup.