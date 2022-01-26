The Stars (1-16, 0-10) fell, 44-17, on Tuesday at Alburnett. No statistics were reported as of press time.
Starmont boys fall by more than 60
The Stars (0-17, 0-10) fell, 87-23, on Tuesday at Alburnett. No statistics were reported as of press time.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
The Stars (1-16, 0-10) fell, 44-17, on Tuesday at Alburnett. No statistics were reported as of press time.
Starmont boys fall by more than 60
The Stars (0-17, 0-10) fell, 87-23, on Tuesday at Alburnett. No statistics were reported as of press time.
Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. Morning high of 26F with temps falling to near 15. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.