A panel of four area coaches and Daily Register sports editor Gidal Kaiser voted for the All-ODR teams. Coaches were asked to nominate athletes and votes were tallied afterward.
Twenty-two of the 23 nominees received votes. Three full teams and an honorable mention list were created, with seven on each team.
State participants Sumner-Fredericksburg and Wapsie Valley combined for five of the seven first team selections, while Oelwein and West Central claimed one spot apiece.
ODR Player of the Year Hannah Knight is automatically on the first team. Here are the 2022 All-ODR volleyball teams.
First Team
Isabelle Elliott, JR., OH
IGCA Elite All-State, 2A first team All-State, 2A All-Northeast district
First team NICL East
677 kills, 9 assists, 13 solo blocks, 19 block assists, 293 digs, 65 aces
“Isabelle has a variety of shots that she has perfected and she continues to push herself to be a better player offensively and defensively. She led the state in kills and was efficient on offense, and had an aggressive serve. She was a force to be reckoned with in every match.” — head coach Sarah Buhman
Alivia Lange, Sr., L
2A HM All-State, 2A All-Northeast district
First team NICL East
3 kills, 85 assists, 0 solo blocks, 0 block assists, 338 digs, 52 aces
“Alivia accumulated over 1,500 career digs and ranks in the top 10 for digs in a season. She is scrappy and reads the ball very well. Her serve receive was consistent and was also a very strong senior leader for the Cougars. Her leadership and determination guided this year’s team and provided guidance for years to come.” — Buhman
Emma Jones, Sr., L
2A HM All-State, 2A All-Northeast district
First team NICL East
1 kill, 103 assists, 495 digs, 35 aces
“Emma kept stepping up her libero role and flowed, it was very natural (to her). She’s a quiet leader, but her teammates respect her and they allow her to lead the back row.” — head coach Austin Shepherd
Sydney Matthias, Sr., S
2A second team All-State, 2A All-Northeast district
First team NICL East
118 kills, 914 assists, 6 solo blocks, 15 block assists, 313 digs, 58 aces
“Syd had her best setting year, and most assists in a season. She was seven away from 2,500. That’s incredible. I don’t think we saw that when she first started setting. I don’t know if that was envisioned. She became a great passer, too, in the back row.” — Shepherd
Abby Squires, Sr., MB
First team Upper Iowa Conference
219 kills, 13 assists, 25 solo blocks, 4 block assists, 66 digs, 47 aces
“She wants the team to be successful and she is willing to go the extra mile to do so. I believe the younger girls look up to her. She is a well-rounded individual and is always willing to help, give advice, and help instruct.” — head coach Abbi Block
Zoey Reisner, Sr., OH
Second team NICL East
145 kills, five assists, five solo blocks, 31 block assists, 143 digs, 30 aces
“She led our team in multiple categories this season and she was top-10 in numerous categories in our (division. She stepped up for us big time, both on the court, as well as off. She was a leader in many ways, she put in extra time, mentored our younger player, and more. I’m incredibly proud of her effort this entire season — she has positively impacted our program and provided a standard for future players to meet.” — Head coach Lee Andersen
Second Team
Payten Seehase, Sr., OH/S
Second team NICL East
165 kills, 184 assists, 6 solo blocks, 11 block assists, 186 digs, 50 aces
“Payten is an all-around great player. She started the year setting and hitting right side, but by the end of the season, she was hitting outside and playing middle back. She took this new role on with a great attitude and willingness to improve. Her leadership off the court doesn’t show in the record books, but she also was a vital piece to the camaraderie of the Cougar team.” — Buhman
Morgan Block, Jr., MB
Second team NICL East
193 kills, 13 assists, 8 solo blocks, 12 block assists, 245 digs, 45 aces
“Morgan’s right-side defense is extremely impressive. She reads the ball well and didn’t let the other team score much when she was in the back row. She also proved that she was a powerful right-side hitter. Morgan’s willingness to improve was evident and she took on a new role during the season with a great attitude.” — Buhman
Anna Curley, Jr., MB
Second team NICL East
181 kills, 3 assists, 25 solo blocks, 37 block assists, 83 digs, 36 aces
“Anna has been very dominant out of the middle and allowed for us to run a much faster middle tempo than we have in the past. Anna has also been a quiet threat from the service line. Although not the most powerful serve, she has still been able to ace many opponents with her drop/float serves. I am excited to see Anna step into a senior leadership role next season.” — Shepherd
Kalvyn Rosengarten, Sr., MB
2A All-Northeast district
Second team All NICL East
187 kills, 27 solo blocks, 24 block assists, 59 digs
“As a former middle it took some time to adjust to being a right-side hitter; for one the tempo is very different. Kalvyn really embraced her new position and had a big impact on how we ran our offense and defense. With her blocking experience it really helped having her on the pin, ready to defend the many dominant outside hitters we faced.” — Shepherd
Taylor Buhr, Fr., OH
Second team NICL East
234 kills, 32 assists, 3 solo blocks, 3 block assists, 279 digs, 46 aces
“Taylor had a really great freshman debut. She established herself as a strong six-rotation player. She is aggressive, as well as strategic, as an outside hitter. She is a strong passer who fights to get a good dig on our setter's head to keep us in system. She is also a tough server, being a threat for us at the service line.” — Shepherd
Alexa Buhman, Fr., S
Honorable Mention NICL East
46 kills, 778 assists, 8 solo blocks, 25 block assists, 186 digs, 19 aces
“Alexa has shown constant improvement all season and definitely peaked at the right time. As a freshman, she gained confidence and ran the offense effectively as a 5-1 setter. Her consistency improved, her mental toughness and her set choices were all areas that helped lead the team to the state tournament.” — coach Buhman
Emma Smock, Sr., OH
Honorable Mention NICL East
88 kills, 8 assists, 3 solo blocks, 2 block assists, 130 digs, 20 aces
“She has been a great six-rotation player for us for the last two years. She does a lot of things well — serving, hitting, passing, etc. In addition, she has been one of our more consistent players, which is incredibly important in volleyball. Emma has been a natural leader at OHS, even more so during her senior season. She has done a lot of good things for the program throughout her time at OHS and we will definitely miss her.” — Andersen
Third Team
Kaydence Martin, Jr., MB
Second team UIC
78 kills, 14 assists, 10 solo blocks, 3 block assists, 6 aces
Joslynn Melchert, Jr., S
55 kills, 227 assists, 1 solo block, 1 block assist, 121 digs, 54 aces
Lainee Reisner, Soph., OH
92 kills, 21 assists, 7 block assists, 17 digs, 3 aces
Natalie Crandall, Jr., OH
73 kills, 5 assists, 5 solo blocks, 8 block assists, 128 digs, 39 aces
Reagan Barnes, Jr., MB
95 kills, 4 assists, 18 solo blocks, 27 block assists, 20 digs
Kendra Rechkemmer, Soph., S
One kill, 184 assists, 40 digs, 38 aces
Kassidy Bantz, Soph. OH
Honorable Mention UIC
38 kills, 10 assists, 1 solo block, 2 block assists, 34 aces
Honorable mention
Faith Steinbronn, Soph., OH
Honorable Mention UIC
47 kills, 2 assists, 1 solo block, 3 block assists, 1 ace
Kallie Franzen, Soph. DS
3 kills, 16 assists, 167 digs