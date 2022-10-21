Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

FBSFFF1

Sumner-Fredericksburg’s buy-in as a collective unit helped the Cougars reach the playoffs for the first time in head coach Jacob Coyle’s tenure, and the first time in six seasons.

 Photo courtesy Taunya Robertson

SUMNER — What’s changed?

Grade levels: Yes, for everyone

Tags

Trending Food Videos