SUMNER — What’s changed?
Grade levels: Yes, for everyone
Names on the roster: Yes, to an extent.
Starting spots: Yes, again, to an extent.
Number of wins: Yes. Four wins is greater than three.
But when one thinks about Sumner-Fredericksburg’s first playoff appearance since 2018 — the 2020 “9-16 first round” pod doesn’t count, is the response — what is the bedrock reason the Cougars (4-4) both broke the three-win hex and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2018?
Seniors Kade Mitchell and Trace Meyer point to an intangible made famous in ‘Remember The Titans’: Attitude reflects leadership.
“We have a lot more positive attitudes on the team. Last year there were a lot of negative attitudes with some guys … it’s hard to be positive when the guys older than you are negative. We’ve tried to put a positive mindset into the younger kids to get them to buy in.
“I think it’s that simple.”
Added classmate Trace Meyer, “Belief, maybe. Last year not a lot of people (within us) believed we could win a lot of games. It wasn’t there. This year, it is.”
Sitting at a roundtable with the pair, head coach Jacob Coyle looks on. He doesn’t try to cut either off or make a ‘you shouldn’t say that’ motion, physically or otherwise.
They all seem calm, yet not disparaging.
“The kids that we have, the work ethic they’ve put forth in the past year, all of them competing in multiple sports together,” Coyle later said, “… “We have a fun team, and it’s because of our leadership of our upperclassmen that have driven that.”
Sumner clinched its playoff berth with a key Class 1A District 4 road victory at Beckman Catholic on Oct. 7. The 38-7 victory allowed the Cougars to shake off a two-game district skid and pick up the first playoff entry in their career.
Outside of getting away from “cold showers,” according to Mitchell, there wasn’t an overabundance of merriment. Another district game awaited, and a chance to improve its seeding.
“We all felt good about it … but we had another game,” Mitchell said. “We didn’t just want to make the playoffs; we had a chance to get a better seed.”
Mitchell leads a now-four-back rotation with 461 yards and six touchdowns. Sophomore Noah Henderson (355 yards) has run for four and quarterback Davis VanSickle (104 yards) has run for three. VanSickle has passed for 679 yards and five scores.
Four of those have gone to Henderson (160 yards receiving), who has impacted the program in every way possible. He has two sacks; two fumble recoveries, with a TD return; and an interception return for a score.
Three of Sumner’s six picks were returned for scores, with one from senior Trey Nederhoff and one from another sophomore standout in Tatum Nuss.
Meyer has one pick and a fumble recovery to go with a team-best 46 tackles, 199 yards receiving and a TD.
He is also the primary returnee of kicks and punts, with 13 combined for 320 yards.
“We got closer as a team. Just lifting together, working out together,” Meyer said of the transition. “This summer, most everyone came to 7-on-7 practices. The motivation of not making it last year drive us.”
Coyle noted summer training was the best it’s been in his stewardship, and put the onus on the players seated with him and a handful of others as a leadership group.
“We’ve worked really hard all year to get to this spot,” Mitchell said. “It’s been more than just this football season, too. Since last season ended, everyone has put in a lot of work.”
A surprise 12-7 win against fellow 1A playoff participant Denver helped confidence more than anyone can quantify, as did a close loss (19-6) against district champion MFL MarMac.
“We even believed (we were a playoff team) more after the Denver win,” Meyer said. “It boosted our confidence level beyond.”
Added Mitchell, “We knew we had the talent and right guys to do it.”