It takes the effort of a whole team to be successful. Success can be defined in many ways — a victory is not requisite. Standout efforts occur across the spectrum during a game or a week of action.
The Daily Register looks forward to recognizing work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for athletes of the week from Aug. 28-Sept. 2.
Cross-Country
Boys
Aidan Shannon, Wapsie Valley: The senior placed second at the Oelwein Invitational in 16 minutes, 44.51 seconds.
Conall Sauser, Oel: The junior won the Oelwein Invitational in 16 minutes, 44.01 seconds and placed 10th (16:37.0) at the Linn-Marr Invitational to lead the Huskies to fifth place in both meets.
Girls
Ava Bilden, NFV: The senior placed 10th at the Central Elkader Invitational (22:41.29) two days after placing 55th (23:51.8) at the Oelwein Invitational.
Braelynn Meyer, NFV: The junior placed second at the Central Elkader Invitational (22:17.2) two days after placing 40th (23:02.57) at the Oelwein Invitational to lead the TigerHawks in both races.
Ashlynn Sauser, Oel: The freshman placed eighth at the Linn-Marr Invitational (20:40.5) and 25th (23:39.68) at the Oelwein Invitational.
Rylee Shonka, S-F: The junior placed 17th (21:47.67) at the Oelwein Invitational to help lead the Cougars to second place.
Hillary Trainor, S-F: The senior placed second 19:14.66) at the Oelwein Invitational to guide the Cougars.
Football
Ian Buzynski, Wapsie Valley: The senior wide receiver ran back a kickoff 87 yards for a score and caught a 33-yard touchdown pass in a 39-18 loss.
Edde Gonzalez, West Central: The senior tailback/linebacker ran for 124 yards and four TDs and made seven tackles in a 44-39 win.
Wyatt Nelson, West Central: The junior back ran for 102 yards and two scores, ran back an interception for a TD and returned four punts for 77 yards.
Maddox Pattison, Oelwein: The sophomore quarterback threw for 42 yards and ran for 18 and a touchdown in a 20-6 loss.
Ayden Turner, North Fayette Valley: The senior ran for 69 yards and two scores in a 27-14 loss.
Davis Van Sickle, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The senior threw for 111 yards and three TDs, ran for 31 yards and a score and made three tackles in a 27-14 win.
Jaxon Willems, S-F: The senior caught five passes for 64 yards and two scores, ran for 63 yards, made 6.5 tackles with one sack, and averaged 58.2 yards per kickoff.
Volleyball
Morgan Block, S-F: The senior collected 43 digs, 35 kills and 3.5 blocks as the Cougars went 4-2 during the week.
Taylor Buhr, WV: The sophomore collected 43 digs, 22 kills, three aces and 1.5 blocks as the Warriors went 4-2 during the week.
Anna Curley, WV: The senior collected 24 kills, 10 digs and eight blocks.
Isabelle Elliott, S-F: The senior collected 62 kills, 24 digs and eight aces.
Kaydence Martin, WC: The senior collected six kills, four blocks and four digs as the Blue Devils went 0-2.
Joslynn Melchert, Oel: The senior collected 49 assists, 24 kills, 11 digs and nine aces as the Huskies went 5-2 during the week.
Lainee Reisner, Oel: The junior collected 35 kills, 26 digs and 14 aces.