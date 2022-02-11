Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.
Basketball
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore guard for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (5-17, 2-14 Northern Sun) have lost their last three.
Beesecker has played in three games. She has shot 1 of 2 from the field, 0 for 1 from 3-point range, 1 of 2 from the line and scored three points. She has accumulated three rebounds and an assist.
Cassidy Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore center for Upper Iowa. She has been out with an injury for most of the season.
Pagel has played in five games. She has shot 3 for 8 from the field and scored six points. She has accumulated seven rebounds and a block.
UIU hosts Southwest Minnesota State on Friday, the University of Sioux Falls on Saturday and Iowa Wesleyan on Monday.
Jacob King is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman guard for Cornell. The Rams (14-6, 9-2 Midwest Conference) lost their last contest. King has played in two games. He has accumulated one rebound.
James Stimson is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore guard for Cornell. Stimson has played in one game. He is 0 for 2, including 0 for 1 from 3-point range. He has accumulated one assist, one rebound and steal.
The Rams host Lawrence today, face Lawrence in Appleton, Wisc., on Sunday and play at Monmouth on Tuesday.
Abby Reichter is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman guard for Cornell. The Rams (11-7, 6-5 MWC) have won six in a row. Reichter has played in five games. She has shot 1 for 4 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, 2 for 4 from the free throw line and scored 5 points. She has accumulated one rebound.
The Rams play at Lawrence on Sunday and at Monmouth on Tuesday.
Kiks Rosengarten is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore center for Loras College. The Duhawks (15-7, 7-6 A-R-C) beat Luther College, 61-41, on Wednesday. Rosengarten has played in four games. He is 1 for 2 from the field and scored two points. He has accumulated one rebound and one assist.
Bowling
Emma Pitz is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College. She averaged a 176.2 across five games and placed 64th as part of the junior varsity team at the Kohawk Invitational on Feb. 5-6.
Jonathan Rader is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College. He averaged a 146.5 across two games and placed 150th as part of the junior varsity team at the Kohawk Invitational on Feb. 5-6.
Ryan Rochford is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
The RedTails bowl at the NJCAA National on March 3-5.
Hunter Kelly is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore for Wartburg.
He averaged a 191.6 across five games and placed 37th at the Kohawk Invitational on Feb. 5-6.
Track and field
Marin Ehler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a senior thrower for Northern Iowa. She placed second in the weight throw (17.95 meters) and second in the shot put (14.59) at the Wartburg College Friday Knights Lights event om Jan 28.
She placed 10th in the weight throw (17.52) and 10th in the shot put (14.58) at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational from Feb. 4-5.
Ryin Lehmann is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore for Northern Iowa. Lehmann placed eighth in the high jump (1.41 meters), ninth in the long jump (4.11 meters) and 10th in the 60-meter hurdles (10.83 seconds) at the Wartburg College Friday Knights Lights event.
Riley Little is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior sprinter for Northern Iowa. He has not participated in an indoor meet this season.
Trevor Sauerbrei is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman sprinter for Northern Iowa. He has not participated in an indoor meet this season.
The Panthers participate in a meet at Iowa State on Friday and Saturday.
Wrestling
Jordan Baumler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt junior heavyweight for Upper Iowa (4-5, 1-3 Northern Sun). He is 11-7 on the season.
Bodie Garnier is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a redshirt senior 197-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 6-12.
Gunner Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt freshman 149-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 13-5.
Donny Schmit is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a redshirt junior 133-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 10-3.
The Peacocks wrestled Mankato State on Thursday and wrestle at Wisconsin-Parkside on Wednesday.
Kari German is a Starmont graduate and sophomore for Indian Hills Community College (5-0).
The Warriors wrestle at the National Championships on Feb. 19-20.
Brock Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior 197-pounder for Wartburg College (12-1, 7-0 American Rivers Conference). He is 2-8 on the season.
Wartburg wrestled at Loras College on Friday.
Treyten Steffen is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore 197-pounder for Cornell (6-3).
The Rams fell, 44-0, to Coe College on Wednesday. Steffen was pinned. He is 22-17.
Cornell wrestles against Augustana on Wednesday.