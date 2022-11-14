Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelwindailyregister.com.
The NJCAA cross-country championships were held Saturday at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla. Three local runners closed their seasons with performances in the Division II race as part of the Hawkeye Community College or Des Moines Area Community College programs.
In the women’s DII race, DMACC freshman Jillian Prouty, an Oelwein graduate, placed 163rd overall, 136th for team scoring, in a time of 24 minutes, 5.3 seconds for the 5,000-meter race.
“The race went pretty good today; the course was pretty flat and shaded,” Prouty messaged. “It was a bit of a different climate than back in Iowa with it being 70 degrees. I really enjoyed my whole season with DMACC and we all improved over the season as a team. I’m very excited for next year and the future seasons.”
Wapsie Valley alum and Hawkeye freshman Hailey Eitzenhefer ran at nationals as well, and placed 199th in 26:41.7, 166th for team scoring.
She debuted at the regional championship earlier this month and placed 21st in a time of 26:21.
In the men’s DII race, Oelwein graduate and Hawkeye freshman Brennan Sauser pushed through a cold to place 126th in 30:21.8 for the 8K race.
“I had a really bad cold since Tuesday and ran (just) seven miles in total the last three days (leading into the race),” Sauser messaged, noting he averages eight miles a day. “I think it might be closer to a flu because I couldn’t pick it up without wanting to pass out and was about to puke my guts out in warmup,
but it’s a super cool course and experience.”
Basketball
Jacob King is an Oelwein graduate and a sophomore for Cornell. The Rams (1-1) beat Eureka, 84-62, on Sunday. He has not played this season.
James Stimson is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior for Cornell. Stimson grabbed one offensive rebound Sunday, and has one rebound on the season.
The Rams played at Simpson on Wednesday.
Gunner Meyer is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman for Upper Iowa. He is redshirting this season.
The Peacocks (1-1) split opening weekend and average 72.5 points per game. UIU plays at Truman State University on Wednesday in Kirksville, Mo.
Cassidy Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior for Upper Iowa.
The Peacocks (2-0) were perfect on the weekend.
Pagel scored three points, grabbed three rebounds and blocked one shot in one game. She is 1 for 3 from the field and 1 for 1 from the free-throw line.
UIU plays at Rockhurst University on Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo.
Kenlin Schmitt is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman at Luther College. The Norse (2-0) opened the season perfect. Schmitt hasn’t played in a game this season.
UIU hosts UW-Platteville tonight and UW-Stout on Friday.
Football
Isiah Corbin is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College. The Knights (10-0, 8-0 A-R-C) beat Coe, 19-14.
Tyler Ott is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore wide receiver for Wartburg College.
Kale Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore linebacker for Wartburg College.
Colin Schrader is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a fifth-year defensive back for Wartburg College.
He has 15 tackles and one interception on the season.
Ethan Schellhorn is a Tripoli graduate and a sophomore defensive lineman for Wartburg College.
He has one tackle for the season.
Cooper Smock is an Oelwein graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College.
The Knights host UW-La Crosse in the NCAA playoffs Saturday.
Christian Stoler is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman offensive lineman for Grand View. The Vikings (11-0, 5-0) beat Clarke, 39-7.
Stoler has started multiple games for GVU.
The Vikings host Carroll College in the opening round of the NAIA playoffs Saturday.
Volleyball
Morgan Brandt is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and freshman setter for Iowa State. The Cyclones (18-9, 9-4) beat Texas Tech on Saturday.
Brandt has 470 assists, 127 digs, 17 aces, 11 kills and a block assist in 22 matches played.
The Cyclones play at Baylor on Wednesday.
Wrestling
Jordan Baumler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and redshirt senior 285-pounder for Upper Iowa. He went 4-1 and placed fifth in the Elite division at the Luther Open.
Gunner Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and redshirt junior 165-pounder for Upper Iowa. He went 2-2 in the Elite division at the Luther Open.
Donny Schmit is a Wapsie Valley graduate and redshirt senior 141-pounder for Upper Iowa. He went 4-1 and placed third in the Elite division at the Luther Open.
The Peacocks wrestle at Augsburg University on Saturday.
Treyten Steffen is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior 197-pounder for Cornell. The Rams (3-0) beat Iowa Wesleyan, 26-23, and host St. Ambrose, 38-3, on Wednesday.
Steffen went 1-0, with a 5-3 decision.