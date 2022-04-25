More high winds and cold temperatures canceled the Wapsie Valley Invitational and Sumner-Fredericksburg’s golf dual with Hudson and track meet. The Cougars have no plans on making the contests up, per Athletic Director Jacob Coyle.
Oelwein and North Fayette Valley were slated to compete at the Wapsie Valley meet, which was in Oelwein.
Starmont’s golf dual at Edgewood-Colesburg was canceled. The boys track meet at Maquoketa Valley was also canceled.
The Wapsie Valley boys golf dual at Aplington-Parkersburg was also canceled.
Area Drake Relay qualifiers released
Wapsie Valley’s Gunner Meyer (high jump, 110 hurdles) will participate in this week’s Drake Relays after the qualifying list was released Saturday. He is ranked sixth in the hurdles and 25th in the high jump.
Jesup’s Mallory Becker (high jump), Carson Lienau (discus, shot put) and Noah Sheridan (110-meter hurdles) also qualified.