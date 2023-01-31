It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on contests from Jan. 23-28.
Mason Harter, Wapsie Valley: The senior averaged 19 points, 14 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 blocks as the Warriors went 0-2.
Brooks Ingels, West Central: The senior averaged 9.3 points, 5.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds as the Blue Devils went 0-3.
Tatum Nuss, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The sophomore averaged nine points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists as the Cougars went 1-1.
Cael Reichter, North Fayette Valley: The sophomore averaged 13.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, three blocks and 2.3 assists as the TigerHawks went 1-2.
Conall Sauser, Oelwein: The sophomore averaged 17 points and seven rebounds as the Huskies went 1-1.
Isabelle Elliott, S-F: The junior averaged 26 points, 16.6 rebounds and three steals as the Cougars went 3-0.
Kaelyn Elsbernd, NFV: The sophomore averaged 12.3 points, five assists and two steals as the TigerHawks went 3-0.
Makenna Grove, NFV: The senior averaged 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
Alivia Lange, S-F: The senior averaged 7.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
Grace Mullihan, WV: The freshman averaged 7.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals as the Warriors went 0-2.
Emma Smock, OEL: The senior averaged 11.3 points and six rebounds as the Huskies went 1-2 during the week.
Abby Squires, WC: The senior averaged 15.5 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in two games as the Blue Devils went 0-3.
North Fayette Valley: The TigerHawks were two points short of the Upper Iowa Conference championship (220-218) after the conference meet. NFV claimed five gold medals — James Baumler (285), Tate Germann (126), Jesse Grimes (145), Caden Kerr (138), Nick Koch (132) — and put Logan Boehm (160), Layne Kleppe (220), Jaxson Lundgren (120) and Kyson Moss (113) in the title match.
Ryley Hartman, OEL: The sophomore won the Region 7 110-pound championship.
Isabel Christiansen, Hillary Trainor, Ella Pitz, S-F: The Cougars all qualified for state, with Trainor winning the Region 8 105-pound championship, Christensen earning runner-up at 125 and Pitz placing fourth at 130.
Ava Bilden, Macy Rose, NFV: The pair of TigerHawks placed fourth to qualify for state from Region 7, Rose at 110 pounds and Bilden at 105.