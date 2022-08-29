It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on a weekly Monday-Saturday schedule.
Charlie Sieck, Starmont: The West Central senior won the Edgewood-Colesburg Invitational in a time of 16 minutes, 54.95, 14.79 seconds faster than the runner-up.
Hillary Trainor, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The junior placed second in 20:36.14 at the Ed-Co Invitational.
Ayden Burrow, North Fayette Valley: The sophomore running back/linebacker ran for 99 yards and a touchdown during a 35-6 win. He also made 6.5 tackles, had a 15-yard kick return, and scored a 2-point conversion.
Brandon Cushion, West Central: The senior running back/linebacker ran for 226 yards and five touchdowns during a 46-32 win. He also made 10 tackles, a sack and recovered a fumble, He scored four 2-point conversions.
Ethan DeTemmerman, Oelwein: The junior ran for 79 yards and a touchdown during a 36-13 win. He also made two interceptions and 3.5 tackles.
Noah Henderson, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The sophomore running back/linebacker caught one pass for 7 yards and a touchdown and made seven tackles, with two sacks, during a 44-6 win. He also scored a 2-point conversion and had a 45-yard kickoff return.
Brooks Ingels, WC: The junior quarterback/linebacker threw for 104 yards and a touchdown and collected 6.5 tackles.
Carter Jeanes, Oel: The senior quarterback threw for 64 yards and a touchdown and ran for a touchdown and 2-point conversion.
Casey O’Donnell, Wapsie Valley: The senior quarterback threw for 135 yards and three touchdowns during a 25-20 loss.
Davis VanSickle, S-F: The junior quarterback/cornerback completed two passes for 14 yards and a touchdown and ran for 40 yards and two scores.
Kaleb White, NFV: The senior running back ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
Taylor Buhr, WV: The freshman outside hitter garnered 49 kills, 16 assists, 10 aces and three blocks as the Warriors opened the season 8-1.
Isabelle Elliott, S-F: The junior outside hitter garnered 24 kills and four aces as the Cougars opened 2-0.
Hannah Knight, WV: The senior garnered 57 kills, 57 digs, three blocks and nine aces.
Sydney Matthias, WV: The senior setter garnered 121 assists, 19 kills, 11 aces and three blocks.
Zoey Reisner, Oel: The senior outside hitter garnered 16 kills, eight blocks and an ace as the Huskies opened the season 2-4.