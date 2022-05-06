HUDSON — Hillary Trainor was close.
Twice.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s sophomore distance standout was 0.29 seconds behind Jesup senior Amanda Treptow (2 minutes, 25.59 seconds-2:25.88) in the North Iowa Cedar League 800-meter run Thursday.
Trainor was also a quarter-step behind Treptow as each anchored their distance medley relay team at the conference mega meet. The J-Hawks won in 4:32.55 while the Cougars posted a 4:23.96.
“I think that our team and relays are getting down to the times we are wanting to see, and I can’t wait to see how we go out and complete at districts,” Trainor said. “I felt pretty strong during my open 800 and ran my personal best (time), so that was exciting.
“I was glad to see all the good competition at the meet and tried to use it to my advantage to push me and help me run faster. I’m excited to see how we do at districts and then hopefully state from there.”
Trainor and a handful of teammates collected most of Sumner’s eighth-place 40.33 points. Sasha Gitch was fifth in the 200 and teammate Jana May placed seventh in the same race.
The Cougars also placed third in the 400 and 800 relays.
“At this conference meet, every one of my teammates and I had small goals to achieve, and I believe we all met at least one of them,” Gitch said. “My relay team and I set personal records and ran fast split times, and I set a new personal best in the open 200. It was a great night for SF to stay encouraged and it pushed us hard to achieve our goals.”
Wapsie Valley used two runner-up relay placements (400 relay, 53.05; sprint medley, 1:54.58) and a third place in the 800 relay to accrue most of its 52 points. The Warriors placed sixth.
“I thought the meet went well,” head coach Duane Foster said. “Hopefully we are hitting our stride with one week to go. It has been a tough season due to weather, but the girls continue to stay positive and compete.”
Isabel LaRue was third in the long jump to lead individual placements, with Elle Voy fourth in the shot put and Sydnie Martin fifth in the 400 as top individual marks.
“I’m happy about my third-place finish but I am hoping to improve on my distance for districts. I feel that as a team we all ran and threw extremely well. They all ran their hardest and were able to hit new PR’s.”
Oelwein scored 14 points to tie for 13th. Malayna Kiel placed fourth in the 100 hurdles and Libby Gearhart placed eighth in the 3,000 run. The 400 relay and sprint medley relay placed sixth.
TEAM FINAL STANDINGS
1. Denver - 127
2. Dike-New Hartford - 114
3. Jesup - 82
4. Union Community - 56
5. Aplington-Parkersburg - 56
6. Wapsie Valley - 52
7. AGWSR - 49
8. Sumner-Fredericksburg - 40
9. Hudson - 40
10. Grundy Center - 37
11. BCLUW - 34
12. East Marshall - 27
13. South Hardin - 14
13. Oelwein - 14
15. Gladbrook-Reinbeck - 0
15. Columbus Catholic - 0