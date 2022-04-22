History.
North Fayette Valley’s girls’ soccer team broke through in their final road game to pick up the program’s first varsity victory with a 6-1 scoreline Thursday in Aplington.
“After two years of growing the program and frustrating games, it honestly feels so good to finally have a win in the books,” junior forward Makenna Grove said. “We’ve been working on new passing and spaces drills and this game showed how much it has helped so shout out our coach for that. We worked as a team today and it paid off.”
NFV (1-5) more than doubled its season output (11 goals in six matches) and stopped a five-game losing streak. The TigerHawks set a program record for goals in a game.
“We’ve worked so hard for this win,” sophomore midfielder Emma Kovarik said. “I’m so proud of this team and to be a part of it. It’s amazing to see all the little pieces come together. I’m hoping for future wins just like this one.”
Added freshman Kaelyn Elsbernd, “Been working hard for a win. Each game I put more out on the field and together we finally met our goal.”
Elsbernd scored twice to give her three goals on the season, with Jayla Cowley, Kaylynn Hruska, Kovarik and Baylee Rue each putting one in.
“We’ve all been working hard so far this season and winning our first varsity game was a super nice reward,” senior Zaida Moore said. “The ball movement and passing was beautiful and I think working on that in practice the day before helped tremendously.”
White nets another game-winner
The message was nine words and an emoji.
“Just wanted to break my 18 second record man,” Kaleb White wrote, adding a laughing crying emoji.
The senior midfielder put in a header off a pass from Andre Fuentes with three seconds left Thursday night to give the TigerHawks a 2-1 win against Postville. White previously scored a game-winner with 18 seconds remaining in a game against Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
“I knew I had to make a play and when I saw the ball from ‘Cheeto’ my eyes got huge and I went and got it,” White added. “It was crazy.”
Lincoln Aeschliman also scored for NFV (5-1). The TigerHawks put seven shots on goal and got four saves from Troy Frieden. Defender Israel Hernandez also cleared a ball from going in to give Postville a 2-1 lead.
Head coach Ignacio Fuentes noted, “This team is special.”
Golf
TigerHawks sweep Turkey Valley in UIC dual
North Fayette Valley’s boy beat Turkey Valley, 194-214, Thursday at Jackson Heights Country Club. Nicholas Koch was medalist with a 41; he posted five pars. Tanner Wilker shot a 49 while Nick Buffington and Will Miller each carded a 52.
At the same course, the girls shots a 251 to best the Trojans by seven strokes.
Claire Cummings was medalist with a 54, followed by Claire Britt (60), Ally Torkelson (67) and Shae Moncada (70).
West Central snags UIC victory
The Blue Devils grabbed an Upper Iowa Conference win, 204-240, against Postville on Thursday at Tri City Golf Club. Brandon Cushion’s 48 claimed medalist honors. Nathan Dolf, Nolan Cushion and Garrison Houge all shot a 52 to tie for third.
Sumner girls remain unbeaten
The Cougar girls posted a 177 on Thursday at Meadowbrook Country Club, beating Jesup by nearly 100 strokes (177-272). Chloe Bolte’s 35 earned medalist honors on her home course while Katie Reno (43), Zoey Rhea (47) and Ava Schult (52) followed.
The boys shot a 198 but fell, 18-198. Joe Kroenecke carded a 45 to tie for second. Jaymison Howard was one off at 46, with Brennan Duffy (53) and both Kallen Wilharm and Reid Holtz (54) under 55.
Wapsie Valley falls at Union Community
The Warrior girls fell by 18 strokes, 229-247, on Thursday at La Porte City Golf Club. Jaylyn Robinson shot a 57, with Anna Curley (62), Sydney Matthias (62), and MaKenna Porath (66) rounding out the scoring.
The boys fell by 16, 161-177. Brody Blaylock’s 41 led the way, with Michael Mann II (43), Parker Landsgard (46) and Tucker Ladeburg (47) rounding out the scoring.
Track
Wapsie girls place third in Nashua
The Warriors 400-meter relay team of Jaylin May, Hannah Knight, Brylee Bellis and Peyton Curley clocked a winning time of 52.98 seconds to lead Wapsie to a third place, 74-point finish
Thursday in Nashua.
The Warriors picked up silver medals from Elle Voy (shot put), Sydnie Martin (400 dash), sprint medley relay, 800 relay and 3,200 relay.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s girls placed eighth with 35 points.
The distance medley relay (Jana Meyer, Sasha Gitch, Saela Steege, Hillary Trainor) was
runner-up. Steege was third in the long jump and Trainor was third in the 800.
Meyer qualifies for Drake in Denver
Senior Gunner Meyer’s 14.71 110 hurdle time earned him a gold during the Denver Invitational and gave him a qualifying standard for the upcoming Drake Relays. Meyer also helped the 110 shuttle hurdle relay (1:03.08) pick up its third win of the
season, with Dawson Schmit, Holten Robinson and Mason Harter also running.
Wapsie placed seventh with 49.16 points.
The Warriors also placed first in the weight throwers relay (Derek Hilsenbeck, Chase
Ackerman, Jacob Schoer and Cannon Joerger).
Sumner-Fredericksburg was 11th with 19.16 points.
West Central competes in Kee
During a five-team Upper Iowa Conference meet Thursday in Kee, West Central’s Aaliyah Gordon (long jump, 13-4.5), Mikaela Kime (100 hurdles, 19.58), Emma Michels (400 hurdles 1:22.84), Creighton Houge (110 hurdles, 18.45) Charlie Sieck (3,200, 10:27.87) all won gold.
Tennis
Oelwein boys fall to Marion
During a triangular Thursday at Marion, the Wolves swept, 9-0. Oelwein’s Parker Sperfslage fell, 9-7, at No. 4 singles in the closest match. Results from a dual with Columbus Catholic were not available.