Stoler1

Oelwein’s Christian Stoler wrestles Union Community’s Gabe Hansen on Thursday in LaPorte City.

 CJ Eilers | Vinton Newspapers

The Warriors topped Dike-New Hartford, 54-29, and Hudson, 36-29, on Thursday in Fairbank.

Chase Ackerman (170) and Dallas Tisue (138) each went 2-0 with two pins as two of six Warriors to post multiple victories. Brody Kleitsch (106/113, pin, forfeit), Dawson Schmit (120, pin, forfeit), Kanen Decker (126, 4-2 overtime decision, forfeit) and Gavin Leistikow (132, pin, 7-0 decision) also went 2-0.

North Fayette Valley goes 3-1 at Upper Iowa quadrangular

The TigerHawks scored 36 points in each of their four matches during an Upper Iowa Conference quadrangular Thursday in Guttenberg.

NFV beat Central Elkader, 54-18, beat Clayton Ridge, 54-11, bested Riceville, 47-21, and fell to South Winneshiek, 43-36.

A final match pin at 138 pounds clinched the Warriors’ victory.

Three TigerHawks went 4-0: Logan Boehm (132, two pins), Jacob Germann (145/152, one pin), Tate Germann (120, two pins) and Nick Koch (126, one pin). Michael Baumler (182/195) went 3-0, Ayden Burrow (160) went 2-0 (one pin) and both Braeden Ellis (138, pin, technical fall) and Kenny Kerr (pin) went 3-1.

Oelwein falls in two NICL East matches

A pair of forfeit wins at 113 and 120 led Jesup to a 42-36 win against Oelwein on Thursday in LaPorte City as the Huskies went 0-2 at a NICL East division triangular at Union Community. The Knights beat Oelwein, 50-21.

Senior Leighton Paterson (138) went 2-0 with two pins while classmate Christian Stoler (285) went 2-0 with a 2-0 decision and forfeit win.

Noah Lamphier went 2-0 with a pin and a forfeit win.

In girls matches, Bailee Craun, Ryley Hartman, Lauren Hamilton and Emmah Hoveland all lost.

